Traveloka Study Unveils Shifting Travel Trends in APAC

SINGAPORE, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveloka , Southeast Asia's leading travel platform, in partnership with YouGov, has released a study, "Travel Redefined: Understanding and Catering to the Diverse Needs of APAC Travelers".

Based on a survey of nearly 12,000 respondents across nine countries, the study highlights the evolving travel habits and preferences that are shaping the Asia-Pacific (APAC) tourism landscape, providing actionable insights to anticipate trends and create meaningful traveller experiences in 2025 and beyond.

"APAC is bursting with opportunities, but its diversity demands creativity and nuance. Understanding the unique needs of this diverse market is critical for travel providers seeking to thrive in this dynamic travel landscape. Success lies in weaving these insights into innovative strategies-bringing travelers closer to the experiences they seek," said Caesar Indra, President of Traveloka.

As APAC's travel landscape continues to evolve, Traveloka remains committed to empowering travellers and industry partners. By offering a comprehensive analysis of shifting behaviors, this white paper helps stakeholders uncover opportunities and navigate a fast-changing landscape.

"More than just a snapshot of current trends, this study serves as a roadmap for the future of travel in APAC," added Indra, "By leveraging these findings, our partners can stay ahead of the curve and lead with confidence."

The full study, including a detailed country-by-country analysis, is available here . Key findings include:

APAC travellers are far from homogeneous

In Singapore, 38% of travellers prioritize rest and recharge, favoring urban escapes. Meanwhile, 47% of Indonesians are drawn to adventure, with a preference for natural attractions like mountains and national parks. In Japan, wellness and culture take precedence, with 40% of travellers opting for spa retreats and historical sites.

Domestic travel takes the lead

70% of travellers in markets like Thailand, Indonesia, and Japan choose to explore within their home countries. In Thailand and Indonesia, affordability and convenience are the primary drivers, while 65% of Japanese travellers prioritize safety as the key factor in their decision to stay local.

Price drives decision-making

Nearly half of the respondents in markets like Singapore (45%), Australia (48%), Japan (43%), Malaysia (46%), and Indonesia (46%) prioritize affordability when selecting accommodations. With the right incentives, APAC travellers are willing to explore new destinations they would not typically choose.

Rise of digital travel platforms

Digital platforms are increasingly central to travel planning in APAC, streamlining the booking process for accommodation, transportation, activities, and itinerary planning. In markets like Indonesia and Singapore, 53% of respondents rely on digital travel platforms for leisure trips. Platforms like Traveloka have risen to prominence by effectively meeting these needs. Moreover, 83% of travel platform users express moderate to high confidence in the security and reliability of digital platforms, underscoring the crucial role trust plays in driving digital adoption.

Sustainable travel gains ground

Sustainability is increasingly influencing travel choices in APAC. Interest is particularly strong in India, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia, where over 80% of respondents express a preference for sustainable travel. However, barriers remain: 32% find sustainable options too expensive, while another 32% are unsure where to look for them.

About the study

Survey data was collected from 11,467 respondents using YouGov panels across nine APAC markets. The sample is statistically representative of each country's population. For more details, please refer to "Methodology" section here .

