Holcim today announces the successful completion of its share buyback program initiated on 18 March 2024. Through this program, Holcim repurchased 12,249,093 shares on a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange. This is equivalent to 2.1% of its share capital, for a total amount of CHF 1 billion at an average purchase price of CHF 81.64 per share.
Cancellation of the repurchased shares will be subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 14 May 2025. As a result, the share capital of Holcim Ltd will be reduced to CHF 1,133,751,026 and divided into 566,875,513 shares.
