Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Holcim completes its share buyback program



16.12.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Holcim today announces the successful completion of its share buyback program initiated on 18 March 2024. Through this program, Holcim repurchased 12,249,093 shares on a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange. This is equivalent to 2.1% of its share capital, for a total amount of CHF 1 billion at an average purchase price of CHF 81.64 per share. Cancellation of the repurchased shares will be subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 14 May 2025. As a result, the share capital of Holcim Ltd will be reduced to CHF 1,133,751,026 and divided into 566,875,513 shares. About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 27.0 billion in 2023. Our 63,000 employees are driven by our purpose to build progress for people and the planet across our regions to improve living standards for all. We partner with our customers to offer the broadest range of advanced solutions, from sustainable building materials ECOPact and ECOPlanet, to our circular technology ECOCycle®, all the way to Elevate's advanced roofing and insulation systems.



Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website ( www.holcim.com ) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.



