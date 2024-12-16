Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der nächste MicroStrategy? Der Solana-Schachzug dieses Unternehmens ist UMWERFEND
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.12.2024 07:06 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FITUR/IFEMA MADRID: FITUR 2025 will be highlighting the strong tourism potential between the United Arab Emirates and Spain

Finanznachrichten News

The UAE is to have a prominent business presence at the 45th edition of FITUR.

MADRID, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FITUR 2025, taking place from 22 to 26 January, organised by IFEMA MADRID, will be highlighting the strong tourism potential between Spain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where around ten companies will be exhibiting their tourism offers at the trade fair, mainly tour operators and Dubai's iconic Atlantis Hotel, among others.

FITUR/IFEMA MADRID

The recovery of the Persian Gulf has been faster and stronger than that of other markets, with an economy that is growing above the OECD average and with higher spending and disposable income per consumer. Thus, the tourism sector in both territories has significant potential for developing specialised products. Spain experienced a record year for tourism in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region in 2023 with unprecedented growth in both the number of travellers and tourism expenditure.

The total number of GCC residents visitingSpain in 2023 reached 434,000, 33% more than in 2022, with an average stay of 8.6 days. Specifically, visitors from the UAE totalled more than 140,000 and spending grew by 37.8%, with an average spend of 2,668 euros, 26% more than in 2022. According to industry sources, around 200,000 Spanish tourists visit Dubai every year.

In 2023, tourists from the Gulf region spent more than 1.138 billion euros in Spain, 64.7% more than in 2022, according to Turespaña estimates based on INE data (Frontur and Egatur). These travellers are considered as "large consumers", with spending well above their European counterparts.

Connectivity with Spain is very good and airlines have increased in all the countries of the Persian Gulf, both in terms of frequency and new routes. In the forecasts for flights from the UAE between 1 October 2024 and 31 March 2025, capacity to Spain has grown by 33.2%, consolidating the increases in summer which are around 40%.

In 2024, FITUR attracted 9,000 companies, 152 countries and more than 250,000 visitors.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2580848/FITUR_IFEMA_MADRID.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2580825/5077190/FITUR_Logo.jpg

FITUR/IFEMA MADRID

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fitur-2025-will-be-highlighting-the-strong-tourism-potential-between-the-united-arab-emirates-and-spain-302331454.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.