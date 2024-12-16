CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The yen fell to near 3-week lows of 161.99 against the euro and 153.98 against the U.S. dollar, from last week's closing quotes of 161.35 and 153.64, respectively.Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen slid to 4-day low of 194.57 and 172.77 from Friday's closing quotes of 193.86 and 172.07, respectively.The yen dropped to a 1-week low of 88.99 against the NZ dollar from Friday's closing value of 88.51.Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen slid to more than 2-week lows of 98.21 and 108.29 from last week's closing quotes of 97.73 and 107.94, respectively.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 166.00 against the euro, 157.00 against the greenback, 199.00 against the pound, 177.00 against the franc, 92.00 against the kiwi, 102.00 against the aussie and 111.00 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX