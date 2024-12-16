Orosur Mining Inc Announces Holding(s) in Company

1832 Asset Management L.P. (1832AMLP) - 1832AMLP was formed as a limited partnership under the laws of Ontario, Canada, and its general partner is 1832 Asset Management G.P. Inc., each of which are a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Bank of Nova Scotia.

Dynamic Precious Metals Fund - is a mutual fund registered in the province of Ontario. 1832AMLP is the portfolio manager of the Dynamic Precious Metals Fund and therefore has the investment discretion and to power to vote proxies on behalf of this mutual fund.