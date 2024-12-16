Anzeige
WKN: A2ABB6 | ISIN: GB00BZ4BQC70 | Ticker-Symbol: JMT2
Tradegate
16.12.24
09:04 Uhr
16,830 Euro
+0,440
+2,68 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
16.12.2024 08:18 Uhr
Standard Investments LLC: Standard Investments Sends Open Letter to Johnson Matthey

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Investments, the largest investor in Johnson Matthey Plc ("JM" or the "Company") with an economic interest in approximately 11.01% of shares outstanding, today sent an open letter to the Chairman of JM.

Standard Investments is the related investment platform of the global industrial company Standard Industries, which operates in over 80 countries with over 20,000 employees. Standard Investments' approach is informed by deep expertise in the industrial space, including the specialty chemicals industry through Standard Industries' ownership of W.R. Grace and previous ownership of International Specialty Products.

After years of private discussions with JM's Board and management that have yielded no meaningful progress, Standard Investments is calling on the Company to take steps to address JM's underperformance and unlock the unrealized promise of "New Johnson Matthey".

Read Standard Investments' full letter here.

About Standard Investments
Standard Investments is a fundamentally driven investment platform focused on the intersection of industry and technology. Standard Investments deploys capital flexibly and creatively across the public and private markets, spanning the life cycle of a company, and leverages its deep industrial knowledge and operational experience to create value.

For all enquiries:
Greenbrook
Andrew Honnor / Bree Taylor / Tashi Lassalle
+44 (0)20 7952 2000
standardinvestments@greenbrookadvisory.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/standard-investments-sends-open-letter-to-johnson-matthey-302332346.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
