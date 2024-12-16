ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), a manufacturer of wind turbines, Monday said it received order for nine N175/6.X turbines from green energy company Alterric for its 56 MW wind farm in Greece.The contract also includes service of the turbines for a period of 25 years.Installation of the turbines with 6.8 MW capacity is expected to begin at the end of 2025, with complete commissioning scheduled for mid 2026.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX