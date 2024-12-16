Nordex SE has secured a strategic breakthrough in the Greek renewable energy market with a significant order from wind farm developer Alterric. The Hamburg-based wind turbine manufacturer will supply and install nine advanced N175/6.X turbines in the Chalkidiki region of northern Greece, marking the first deployment of this cutting-edge turbine model in the country. The project, boasting a total capacity of 56 megawatts, includes steel tube towers with a hub height of 112 meters and is scheduled for completion by mid-2026. Notably, the order encompasses a comprehensive 25-year premium service agreement, strengthening Nordex's long-term revenue prospects in the region. The new turbines are specifically engineered for low-wind conditions, showcasing the company's technological leadership in wind energy solutions.

Market Performance Indicators

The company's market position has shown notable improvement, reflected in its recent stock performance with a 12.12 percent year-to-date gain. Currently trading at €11.54, Nordex maintains a market capitalization of €2.7 billion, cementing its position as a significant player in the renewable energy sector. While the stock trades 36.61 percent below its 52-week high, it remains 25.26 percent above its annual low, indicating resilient market confidence despite sector volatility.

