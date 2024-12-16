Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Wasserstoffmarkt: Diese Aktie könnte der nächste Überflieger sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.12.2024 09:06 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nikkei Inc.: Nikkei Online Edition: First in Japan to Reach 1 Million Paid Digital Subscribers

Finanznachrichten News

TOKYO, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikkei Inc. announced on December 10 that the number of paid subscribers to the Nikkei Online Edition has surpassed 1 million, making it the first (*) domestic paid digital news media to achieve this milestone. The recent rapid growth has been driven by increased subscriptions in the corporate and education sectors. Nikkei continues to expand beyond its role as a must-read news provider into becoming a must-use service for an increasingly wider audience.
(*) According to a report by Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism
( https://reutersinstitute.politics.ox.ac.uk/digital-news-report/2024/japan )

The Nikkei Online Edition launched in 2010. Early success was driven by a strong uptake from individual subscribers, but recent years have seen a rapid increase in adoption by corporations and the education sector. Companies are using it as a source of essential information as well as for corporate training, while educational institutions are increasingly turning to it as a resource for inquiry-based learning.

In 2024, paid subscriptions to Nikkei Online grew rapidly, increasing by around 100,000 to reach 1.01 million, a 13% gain over December 2023. Meanwhile, the number of paid subscriptions to Nikkei digital media overall, including services such as the "NIKKEI Prime" series, surpassed 1 million in December 2023 and reached 1.17 million as of December this year (2024).

Nikkei is the third-largest paid digital news media provider in the world:
Including the English-language media "Nikkei Asia" and the Financial Times (FT) which is part of the Nikkei Group, the total number of the Nikkei Group's digital paid subscriptions is 3.7 million. This makes it the third-largest digital news media in the world, after the New York Times and Dow Jones, which publishes the Wall Street Journal.

About Nikkei
Nikkei Inc. is a world-renowned media brand for Asian news, respected for quality journalism and for being a trusted provider of business news and information. Founded as a market news provider in Japan in 1876, Nikkei has grown into one of the world's largest media corporations, with 37 foreign editorial bureaus and approximately 1,500 journalists worldwide. Nikkei acquired the UK-based Financial Times in 2015.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nikkei-online-edition-first-in-japan-to-reach-1-million-paid-digital-subscribers-302332202.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.