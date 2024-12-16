Anzeige
Dow Jones News
16.12.2024 09:46 Uhr
Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - USD (CU2G LN) 
Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 
16-Dec-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Leaders UCITS ETF - USD 
DEALING DATE: 13-Dec-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 760.9647 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 642254 
CODE: CU2G LN 
ISIN: LU1681042948 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1681042948 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CU2G LN 
Sequence No.:  365306 
EQS News ID:  2051659 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2051659&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2024 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
