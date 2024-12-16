Anzeige
16.12.2024 09:54 Uhr
atNorth Secures Land in Sweden for Future Mega Site

atNorth has signed an agreement with the Sollefteå Municipality with the intention of building a data center with an initial capacity of 200MW.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced it has secured land in the Sollefteå Municipality, in Hamre Industripark in Långsele, Sweden.

The 30 hectare plot is strategically located for its infrastructure, energy capacity and benefits from Sweden's cool climate, abundance of renewable energy and skilled workforce.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for Sollefteå Municipality and the Hamre area," said Johan Andersson, Chair of the Municipal Executive Committee. "We are delighted to collaborate with atNorth, a company that leads in data center solutions and sustainable technology. This project can help strengthen our region as a hub for innovative development."

atNorth opened its state of the art SWE01 site in Stockholm in 2022. The secured land in Sollefteå Municipality is intended to be the location of atNorth's first mega site in Sweden.

"We are excited to be exploring the possibility of a new mega site in Sweden to complement our existing metro sites," says Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO at atNorth. "As the demand for our sustainable infrastructure continues to increase we are committed to scaling in a responsible way that benefits the Nordic locations we inhabit."

The news follows the recent announcement of the expansion of atNorth's ICE02 and ICE03 data centers in Iceland and the revelation of its newest data center development, DEN02, located in Ølgod in Varde, Denmark. The business has 3 other new data center sites in development, two in Finland, FIN02 located in Sinimäentie, Espoo and FIN04 located in Kouvola and an additional site in Denmark, DEN01, located in the Ballerup region of the country.

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services trusted by industry-leading organizations. The business acquired leading High Performance Computing (HPC) provider, Gompute, in 2023 enabling a compelling full stack offering tailored to AI and other critical high performance workloads.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates seven data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with additional sites to open in Helsinki, Finland in Q1 2025 and Ballerup, Denmark in Q2 2025, as well as its tenth under construction in Kouvola, Finland and its eleventh site in Ølgod, Denmark.

For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn or Facebook.

Press Contact:
Caroline Brunton
Kite Hill PR for atNorth
+44 (0) 7796 274 416
caroline@kitehillpr.com

