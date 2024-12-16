Anzeige
16.12.2024 10:06 Uhr
Praxis Tech Achieves ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security

Finanznachrichten News

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Praxis Tech, a leading Payment Orchestration Platform, today announces that it has achieved the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, the leading global standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). This significant milestone affirms that the company meets the highest levels for data security, availability, and reliability across its entire organization and underscores its role as a trusted partner for merchants by providing assurance that its procedures have been rigorously reviewed and certified by an accredited body.

Through its Payment Orchestration Platform, Praxis Tech connects merchants to over 600 Payment Service Providers (PSPs) worldwide via a single API integration. This extensive network, combined with its full-featured backoffice, enables merchants to optimize and manage their payment processes. Attaining the ISO certification demonstrates that the company systematically manages data risks with best-in-class systems, achieving its information protection goals and helping merchants to evaluate that all necessary steps are taken to ensure their transactions are handled securely and managed under stringent protocols within the organization's infrastructure.

Guy Karsenti, Chief Technology Officer at Praxis Tech, said:

"Achieving the ISO 27001 certification distinguishes Praxis Tech at the forefront of accredited Payment Orchestration Platforms in our stronghold industries and positions us as a leader for merchants seeking absolute confidence in their information security. This demonstrates that security excellence is not just a goal but a fundamental part of how we operate."

This adds to Praxis Tech's existing data compliance credentials, including its adherence to the PCI-DSS Level 1 standard for safeguarding card payment data. As the payment orchestration market evolves, the combination of both PCI-DSS and ISO 27001 certifications serve as essential benchmarks in platform selection, allowing merchants to effectively distinguish platforms that ensure enterprise-grade security at every level.

The ISO 27001 certification extends beyond payment standards to provide comprehensive accreditation covering all aspects of information security practices. Maintaining this standard requires continuous audits and improvements, reflecting Praxis Tech's commitment to consistently enhancing its product offerings for merchants.

About Praxis Tech

Praxis Tech offers a leading Payment Orchestration Platform that optimizes payment infrastructure for globally operating enterprise merchants, providing instant access to 600+ pre-integrated PSPs, worldwide payment methods, and multicurrency support. Its services include PCI DSS tokenization, fraud and risk management solutions integrated with Visa's Cybersource, and checkout enhancements designed to increase approval ratios through advanced routing rules and decline recovery tools.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2578890/Praxis_Tech_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/praxis-tech-achieves-iso-27001-certification-for-information-security-302330191.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
