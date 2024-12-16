DJ Ørsted completes 50 % divestment of Greater Changhua 4

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Ørsted completes 50 % divestment of Greater Changhua 4 16-Dec-2024 / 09:45 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.12.2024 09:45:54 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News Further to our press release issued on 11 December 2024, Ørsted has today completed the divestment of 50 % of the ownership of the Greater Changhua 4 Offshore Wind Farm (583 MW) to Cathay Life Insurance. The information provided in this announcement does not change Ørsted's financial guidance for the financial year 2024. For further information, please contact: Global Media Relations Jakob Gøtzsche Vesterager +45 99 55 78 21 Javen@orsted.com Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig +45 99 55 90 95 ir@orsted.com About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,400 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. Attachments . Investor News 16 Dec EN.pdf News Source: Ørsted A/S =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060094928 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: Orsted Sequence No.: 365457 EQS News ID: 2051975 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

