PR Newswire
16.12.2024
107 Leser
Molicel's Commitment to Aerospace-Grade Quality Recognized with AS9100

TAIPEI, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Molicel, a global leader in ultra-high power cells, has achieved a significant milestone by securing the prestigious AS9100:D certification. This certification underscores Molicel's unwavering commitment to quality, reliability, and safety, solidifying its position as a trusted supplier to the demanding aerospace and eVTOL industries.

AS9100 is designed to verify the consistent achievement of these safety and performance standards in mass production. Special attention is given to operational risk management, configuration management, product safety, counterfeit parts prevention, and special process control, which are essential for meeting the rigorous requirements of the aerospace, space, and defense industries. By achieving this certification, Molicel demonstrates its ability to deliver cutting-edge ultra-high power cells that power the future of electric aviation.

Molicel's ultra-high power cells are powering the next generation of electric vehicles, including eVTOLs, drones, and other innovative applications. The INR-21700-P45B is currently the battery cell with the highest market share for eVTOLs and drones. Our commitment to research and development has led to significant advancements in battery technology, resulting in increased energy density, faster charging times, and improved safety.

"In an industry where public safety and global security are paramount, AS9100 certification signifies Molicel's dedication to the highest quality standards," said Casey Shiue, President of Molicel. "This certification positions us as a trusted partner and allows us to further revolutionize eVTOL technology. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of battery technology, and with AS9100, we plan to significantly enhance our ultra-high power cells in energy density, capacity, and safety - all critical aspects for eVTOL success."

Molicel's ultra-high-power cells have been validated by eVTOL industry leaders.

"We selected Molicel's ultra-high-powered cells for Archer's Midnight electric air taxi because they deliver the highest levels of safety, reliability and performance for our use case," said Adam Goldstein, CEO of Archer Aviation. "We look forward to driving more innovation together as we bring Midnight to market and unlock the potential electric air taxis have to offer."

Stuart Simpson, CEO at Vertical Aerospace, said: "Transforming global mobility demands battery systems that are not only safe and reliable but also deliver exceptional performance. Molicel's certification highlights their unwavering commitment to meeting the highest aerospace standards. We're proud to partner with a company at the forefront of battery innovation, empowering us to build one of the most advanced and powerful powertrains in the industry."

With this latest certification, Molicel is poised to further strengthen its position as a global leader in the battery industry. Molicel will continue to innovate and deliver high-quality ultra-high power cells that drive the future of sustainable mobility.

About MOLICEL

E-One Moli Energy Corporation, established in 1998, is a world class manufacturer of high performance, superior quality rechargeable lithium-ion cells and battery pack products. The company provides power optimized cylindrical cells by the brand MOLICEL.

With over 40 years' rechargeable lithium-ion knowhow and innovative technology research and development, MOLICEL is famous for its excellent power density product which both presents high discharge and fast charge capability, balanced with good energy density. The company has been recognized as the first choice for world leading manufacturers in applications such as sports car/motorcycle, EVTOL, aerospace and heavy-duty tools.

MOLICEL belongs to the energy business of Taiwan Cement Corporation (TCC). TCC is the first listing company in Taiwan stock market. The group has business units in the field of power plant, renewable energy and BESS.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2579738/Molicel_s_Commitment_Aerospace_Grade_Quality_Recognized_AS9100.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/molicels-commitment-to-aerospace-grade-quality-recognized-with-as9100-302332427.html

