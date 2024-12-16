Anzeige
Montag, 16.12.2024
Revolution im Wasserstoffmarkt: Diese Aktie könnte der nächste Überflieger sein!
PR Newswire
16.12.2024 11:30 Uhr
Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 16

LEI: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MONTHLY FACTSHEET

The Company announces that its Factsheet for the month ended 30 November 2024 is now available on the Company's website at:

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc Factsheet November 2024

The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website, other than the content of the Factsheet referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the announcement.

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

16 December 2024


