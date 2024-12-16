Anzeige
Montag, 16.12.2024
WKN: 934398 | ISIN: GRS393503008 | Ticker-Symbol: MYH
Frankfurt
16.12.24
11:02 Uhr
34,000 Euro
-0,080
-0,23 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
FTSE/ATHEX Large Cap
PR Newswire
16.12.2024 11:54 Uhr
Initiation of the process for a primary listing of METLEN Energy & Metals on the London Stock Exchange

Finanznachrichten News

ATHENS, Greece & LONDON, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- METLEN Energy & Metals SA ("METLEN") (ATHX: MYTIL) (formerly MYTILINEOS), a leading global industrial and energy group, announces that a draft listing prospectus in connection with the listing of the shares of a newly UK established company, METLEN Energy & Metals Limited ("METLEN Limited"), has been filed with the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for their review. It is intended that METLEN Limited would become the ultimate parent company of the METLEN group, in line with similar precedents in the Greek market. This is the first step in the regulatory process required for a potential listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2025.

METLEN Energy & Metals Logo

The filing with the FCA follows the conclusion of a strategic review by METLEN, announced in April of this year, which considered a potential listing on an international exchange, including the London Stock Exchange, within the following 12-18 months.

A primary listing in London, whilst retaining a secondary listing on the Athens Stock Exchange, reflects the increasingly diversified geographical presence of the METLEN group and its strategy to continue to deliver growth and value creation while seeking to offer enhanced liquidity to its shareholders.

Evangelos Mytilineos, Chairman of METLEN Energy & Metals said, "I am delighted we have concluded our internal extensive strategic review and that the listing process in London has officially started. METLEN group has had a presence in the UK and international markets for many years. We believe that the listing on the London Stock Exchange will be in the best interests of both METLEN and its shareholders."

Further updates on progress will be provided in due course.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that are outside the control of METLEN and could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement.

METLEN:

METLEN Energy & Metals - evolution of MYTILINEOS Energy & Metals - is a multinational industrial and energy company, a leader in the metallurgy and energy industries, focused on sustainability and circular economy. The Company is listed on the Athens Stock Exchange, with a consolidated turnover and EBITDA of €5.492 billion and €1.014 billion, respectively. METLEN is a reference point for competitive green metallurgy at the European and global level, whilst operating the only vertically integrated bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum production unit in the European Union (E.U.) with privately owned port facilities. In the energy sector, METLEN offers comprehensive solutions, covering thermal and renewable energy projects, electricity distribution and trading, alongside investments in grid infrastructure, battery storage, and other green technologies. The Company is active in the markets of all five continents, in 40 countries, adopting a full-scale synergetic model between the Metallurgy and Energy Sectors, while undertaking end-to-end development of major energy infrastructure projects.

For more information, please visit: www.metlengroup.com | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2430163/4743706/Metlen_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/initiation-of-the-process-for-a-primary-listing-of-metlen-energy--metals-on-the-london-stock-exchange-302332442.html

