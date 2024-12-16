BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.The pound rose to a 4-day high of 194.76 against the yen, from an early low of 193.65.Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to 0.8926 and 1.1286 from an early more than a 2-week low of 0.8328 and a 5-day low of 1.1250, respectively.The pound edged up to 1.2671 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.2627.If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance 198.00 around the yen, 0.81 against the euro, 1.14 against the franc and 1.28 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX