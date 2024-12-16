NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN COMMON STOCK OF PAR VALUE $0.0001 EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")

Award of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan ("Omnibus Plan")

On December 11, 2024, the Company issued restricted stock units to nine Non-Employee Directors under the Omnibus Plan as set out in the table below:

Non-Employee Director Number of Restricted Stock Units G Drabble 904 R Agrawal 923 K Baker 923 R Beckwitt 923 C Halligan 923 B May 904 J Metcalf 923 A Murray 923 S Wood 923

No consideration is payable at allocation or on vesting. The awards have no performance conditions and will vest, subject to continued service to the Company, at the next annual meeting of stockholders.

Non-Employee Director share purchase

On December 11, 2024 Rick Beckwitt, a Non-Employee Director purchased 2,500 shares of common stock of the Company.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Geoff Drabble 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Board Chair b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 904 GBP British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable £0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-11; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Rekha Agrawal 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Employee Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 923 USD United States Dollar d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-11; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Kelly Baker 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Employee Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 923 USD United States Dollar d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-11; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Richard Beckwitt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Employee Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 923 USD United States Dollar d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-11; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Richard Beckwitt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Employee Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction The purchase of common stock of par value $0.0001 per share c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $193.66 100 $193.67 300 $193.68 200 $193.69 200 $193.70 1,700 USD United States Dollar d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 2,500 $484,231.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-11; UTC time f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Catherine Halligan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Employee Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 923 USD United States Dollar d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-11; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Brian May 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Employee Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 904 GBP British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable £0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-11; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name James S. Metcalf 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Employee Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 923 USD United States Dollar d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-11; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Alan Murray 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Employee Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 923 USD United States Dollar d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price No applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-11; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Suzanne Wood 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Employee Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 923 USD United States Dollar d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-11; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

