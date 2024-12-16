NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN COMMON STOCK OF PAR VALUE $0.0001 EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")
Award of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan ("Omnibus Plan")
On December 11, 2024, the Company issued restricted stock units to nine Non-Employee Directors under the Omnibus Plan as set out in the table below:
Non-Employee Director
Number of Restricted Stock Units
G Drabble
904
R Agrawal
923
K Baker
923
R Beckwitt
923
C Halligan
923
B May
904
J Metcalf
923
A Murray
923
S Wood
923
No consideration is payable at allocation or on vesting. The awards have no performance conditions and will vest, subject to continued service to the Company, at the next annual meeting of stockholders.
Non-Employee Director share purchase
On December 11, 2024 Rick Beckwitt, a Non-Employee Director purchased 2,500 shares of common stock of the Company.
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Geoff Drabble
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Board Chair
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.00 904
GBP British Pound
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
£0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-12-11; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Rekha Agrawal
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Employee Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 923
USD United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-12-11; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Kelly Baker
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Employee Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 923
USD United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-12-11; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Richard Beckwitt
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Employee Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 923
USD United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-12-11; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Richard Beckwitt
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Employee Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
The purchase of common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
$193.66 100
$193.67 300
$193.68 200
$193.69 200
$193.70 1,700
USD United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
2,500
$484,231.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-12-11; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Catherine Halligan
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Employee Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 923
USD United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-12-11; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Brian May
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Employee Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.00 904
GBP British Pound
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
£0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-12-11; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
James S. Metcalf
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Employee Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 923
USD United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-12-11; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Alan Murray
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Employee Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 923
USD United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
No applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-12-11; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Suzanne Wood
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Employee Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
A grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 923
USD United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-12-11; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
