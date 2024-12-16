BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 16
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 13 December 2024 were:
665.29p Capital only
681.37p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share buyback of 40,000 Ordinary shares on 13th December 2024, the Company has 87,001,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 16,208,000 shares held in Treasury.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
© 2024 PR Newswire