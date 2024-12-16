TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) announced Monday that Nadav Zafrir has taken charge as its new Chief Executive Officer.Zafrir succeeds founder Gil Shwed, who has been transitioned into the role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.The cyber security solutions provider in late July had announced the appointment of cyber security expert Zafrir to succeed Shwed as chief executive officer.Most recently, Zafrir was the co-founder and managing partner at Team8, a company-building venture group focused on cyber security, data & AI, fintech, and digital health. Prior to Team8, he established the IDFs Cyber Command and served as Commander of the elite Unit 8200, eventually retiring as a Brigadier General.He is a board member of SolarEdge Technologies after serving as chairman for five years. He has also served on the boards of 14 private cyber security companies.Zafrir said, 'To lead an iconic cyber security company at such a pivotal time for our industry is both a privilege and a profound responsibility. Our world relies on trust, and Check Points mission to establish and protect that trust has never been more critical. We are uniquely positioned to live up to this mission, and shape the future of the cyber security industry.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX