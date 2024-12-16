Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
16.12.2024 13:02 Uhr
Hoggan Scientific, LLC, Receives ISO 13485:2016 Recertification for Medical Device Quality Management System

Finanznachrichten News

Hoggan Receives Vital Recredentialing for Microfet Product Line

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2024 / Hoggan Scientific, LLC, a globally recognized leader in the design and manufacture of medical devices, is proud to announce that it has successfully received recertification for ISO 13485:2016, the international standard for Medical Device Quality Management Systems (QMS).

ISO 13485 is a stringent, internationally recognized standard that sets the requirements for quality management systems in the medical device industry. To achieve this certification, companies must demonstrate that their QMS-focused on the design, manufacture, and distribution of medical devices-consistently meets regulatory and customer requirements while ensuring the safety and effectiveness of their products.

Drazana Buckley, CEO of Hoggan Scientific, LLC, commented: "Receiving ISO 13485 recertification underscores our unwavering commitment to continuous improvement in our processes and products. This achievement reinforces our dedication to providing safe, high-quality medical devices for the patients and healthcare professionals who rely on us."

In addition to the ISO 13485 recertification, Hoggan Scientific, LLC also holds EU MDR and UKCA certifications. These approvals further strengthen the company's market position and open doors for continued business development, expansion, and distribution to both existing and new customers worldwide.

With a reputation for innovation, quality and reliability, for more than 30 years Hoggan Scientific, LLC has been a trusted leader in the manufacture of dynamometers used in physical and occupational therapy clinics, clinical trials, sports training facilities, and hospitals and universities; and force gauges for ergonomics, health and safety, and engineering applications. For more information about Hoggan Scientific and its product offering, please visit the website at http://www.hogganscientific.com, contact by phone at 800-678-7888/801-572-6500, or email at sales@hogganscientific.com. The manufacturer can also be found on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/HogganScientific.

Contact Information

Drazana Buckley
ceo
drazanab@hogganscientific.com
8015726500

.

SOURCE: Hoggan Scientific, LLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
