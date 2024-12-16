Aeluma, Inc.: Aeluma Files Two New Patent Applications Related to Quantum Computing and Sensing

New Inventions Further Diversify Application Space of Aeluma's Heterogeneous Integration Platform and Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio to 29 Issued and Pending Patents

Aeluma, Inc. (OTCQB:ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high performance, scalable technologies for mobile, automotive, AI, defense and aerospace, communication and quantum computing, announced today that is has filed two more patent applications recently, bringing its portfolio to 29 issued and pending patents.

Aeluma's heterogeneous integration platform combines high performance materials with scalable semiconductor manufacturing and applications. The most recent patent applications filed by the company relate to leveraging its technology for quantum computing and sensing applications.

Dr. Matthew Dummer, Director of Technology, commented, "We continue to advance our technology for a broad range of applications including mobile phones, AR/VR, defense and aerospace, industrial, AI, and quantum computing. Adding to our already strong patent portfolio provides further potential for commercialization opportunities and product diversification."

Earlier this year, Aeluma announced a funding award from the Office of the Secretary of Defense to develop foundry-compatible quantum materials leveraging the company's large-scale semiconductor technology. Aeluma has recently achieved significant technical milestones for this program. Coupled with its new patent applications, the company is now poised to make a potential impact on the increasingly important quantum computing market.

In addition to Aeluma's patent portfolio, the company maintains valuable trade secrets related to its manufacturing processes for scaling high performance semiconductors to address the requirements of consumer markets. More details regarding Aeluma's technology can be found at www.aeluma.com/technology.

About Aeluma, Inc.

Aeluma develops cutting-edge semiconductor and optoelectronic technologies for sensing, communication, and AI applications. Aeluma has pioneered advanced semiconductor manufacturing techniques using high-performance compound semiconductor materials on large-diameter substrates commonly used for mass-market microelectronics. The technology has the potential to enhance performance and scale manufacturing for a range of industries, including defense and aerospace, automotive, AR/VR, AI, and quantum computing. Headquartered in Goleta, California, Aeluma focuses on transforming high-performance photonic technologies critical for emerging applications and broad market adoption. Learn more at www.aeluma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

