Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2024) - The Awareness Group (OTC Pink: FHLD) (TAG) (trading as Freedom Holdings), $FHLD, an emerging national leader in residential and commercial solar energy services and financing solutions and creator of the TAG GRID, today revealed strong growth in several key performance metrics for its Non-FICO Driven Residential PPA administered by TAG Financial Services (TFS).





Pablo Diaz, CEO and Founder of The Awareness Group Commented:

"Our first-of-its-kind residential PPA, which eliminates FICO scores as a key determinant of approval, is a game-changer in the solar industry. The results speak for themselves: since July, we've signed 475 solar projects, representing a TCV of $36.9 million. These projects have generated $28.8 million in TAG-owned notes and $13.6 million in ITCs TAG owns which we can now monetize.

"The amazing thing is that during the beta test phase from July through mid-September, we onboarded just two TAG GRID members to sell this product. Since the official launch in mid-September, we've been rapidly expanding, bringing our total to 10 TAG GRID members submitting projects for this innovative product and 21 total have been onboarded and are expected to begin producing in 2025. In addition, with our recently launched TAG-owned non-FICO driven residential solar leasing program, we now enable TAG GRID members to offer our residential solar solutions to homeowners in all 50 states.

"However, I'm even more thrilled about the latest addition to the TFS portfolio-a unique 30-year residential solar loan program with no dealer fees and faster payouts for sales organizations and EPCs. By eliminating dealer fees, we're lowering interest-bearing loan balances for homeowners, creating a win-win for all stakeholders.

"We believe our diverse and innovative product portfolio is among the strongest in the residential solar space, and it positions us to continue driving growth across the TAG GRID while delivering exceptional value to our members, their customers and our investors."

About TAG

At The Awareness Group (TAG), we're not just part of the alternative energy revolution-we're leading it. Fueled by innovation, TAG is setting new benchmarks with the TAG GRID. This groundbreaking national platform delivers a unique, differentiated program of solar services and financing solutions to its members for both commercial and residential projects. By managing the project from concept to installation, TAG aims to bring a world-class level of service to all members of the TAG GRID and their customers as the guarantor for all projects, therefore bringing higher levels of satisfaction to service providers and end customers. Our growth engine, TAG Financial, encompasses two divisions. TAG Financial Services (TFS) empowers TAG GRID members by managing the front end of the process, working with sales organizations, providing access to a suite of exclusive TAG and third-party lending products and cutting-edge fintech solutions. With TAG Capital, our dynamic in-house fund management division, we're taking it further-directly funding proprietary lending products while maximizing the value of our loan portfolios and investment tax credits (ITCs). As organic growth drives our core strategy, we're also accelerating our expansion through strategic acquisitions, using a proven strategy to secure forward-thinking companies across the alternative energy landscape that will drive incremental revenue, bring unique offerings and solidify TAG's place as the guarantor of all TAG GRID projects. Combined, these initiatives are propelling TAG forward, delivering exceptional value for our customers, employees, partners and investors. With TAG, the future of energy is here and now.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K.

