Glow up this holiday with Ulike's biggest sale of the year

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Christmas holiday season, Ulike invites you to embrace the gift of self-care and lasting smooth skin with its exclusive Christmas sale. Whether you're preparing for festive gatherings or starting the new year with confidence, Ulike's IPL hair removal devices make it easy to get long-lasting smooth skin from head to toe. From December 6 to December 31, treat yourself or your loved ones to the highly-rated Air 3 Deluxe and the revolutionary Air 10, available for up to 25% off on Ulike's official website and 20% off on Amazon UK.

Glow Into the New Year with the Air 3 Deluxe

Glow into the holiday season with the Air 3 Deluxe, the ultimate self-care companion for smooth, radiant skin. Designed for convenience and luxury, this premium at-home IPL device helps you achieve long-lasting smooth skin at home. Its advanced Sapphire Ice Cooling Technology ensures a nearly painless treatment, keeping your skin cool and comfortable, even in sensitive areas.

With cutting-edge IPL technology, the Air 3 Deluxe delivers visible results in just three weeks and up to 93% hair reduction after four weeks. The Deluxe package includes everything needed for a seamless self-care experience: protective IPL goggles, a high-quality razor, soothing aloe vera gels, a UV sterilizer, and a sleek travel case-ideal for staying radiant at home or on the go.

Revolutionize Self-Care with the Air 10

The Air 10 offers the next-generation IPL technology for even faster results. Engineered for quicker and more effective treatments, it's tough on hair but gentle on skin. Its key features include:

Dual Lights: Unlike traditional IPL devices, the Air 10 boasts two light sources, expanding the treatment area by 18% and delivering 57% greater energy output.

SHR Mode: Inspired by clinical lasers, the mode targets stubborn hair with up to 26J of energy per burst.

SkinSensor technology: Advanced skin tone detection ensures the safest treatment possible by auto-adjusting power levels.

Advanced skin tone detection ensures the safest treatment possible by auto-adjusting power levels. Improved design: Ergonomic enhancements ensure comfort and ease of use, while four power modes let you customize treatments for any area or hair type.

Ulike's Biggest Sale of the Year

From December 6 to December 31, UK shoppers looking for the perfect Christmas gift can enjoy 20% OFF sitewide (25% OFF with a free subscription) on Ulike's official website. Take advantage of festive bundle offers, including:

Buy 1, Get 7 with the Air 3 Deluxe : Includes IPL device, razor, 2 x aloe vera gels, UV sanitizer, IPL goggles, and a protective case.

: Includes IPL device, razor, 2 x aloe vera gels, UV sanitizer, IPL goggles, and a protective case. Buy 1, Get 5 with the Air 10: Includes IPL device, razor, IPL goggles, and 2 x aloe vera gels.

Starting December 10 to December 31, you can get 20% OFF Air 3 Deluxe & Air 3 Device on Amazon UK:

AMZ UK - Air 3 Deluxe

AMZ UK - Air 3

About Ulike:

Since 2013, Ulike has harnessed the power of clinical technology to produce luxurious, nearly-painless, and cost-effective IPL at-home hair removal devices. UKCA-approved, clinically tested, and dermatologist-recommended, Ulike devices feature the latest IPL and Sapphire Ice Cooling technologies, providing an excellent alternative to laser treatment for long-lasting hair removal from head to toe. Since its inception, the brand has grown into a global leader in IPL at-home beauty devices, with over 6 million units sold across 17 countries and regions worldwide. As a beauty-tech innovator, Ulike allocates thirty percent of its annual profits to research and development, securing over 500 global patents and achieving international success.

