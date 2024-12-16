Anzeige
Montag, 16.12.2024
Revolution im Wasserstoffmarkt: Diese Aktie könnte der nächste Überflieger sein!
Altair Engineering Names Alexander Thamm GmbH as Channel Partner

Finanznachrichten News

Alexander Thamm GmbH to offer Altair® RapidMiner® platform to help EMEA customers drive data and AI innovation

TROY, Mich., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, is pleased to name Alexander Thamm GmbH as a channel partner for the EMEA-based DACH region, consisting of Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Alexander Thamm GmbH, a leading firm specializing in data and artificial intelligence (AI), will offer the full Altair® RapidMiner® data analytics and AI platform to its customers.

Altair has named Alexander Thamm GmbH as a channel partner for the EMEA-based DACH region, consisting of Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Alexander Thamm GmbH, a leading firm specializing in data and artificial intelligence (AI), will offer the full Altair® RapidMiner® data analytics and AI platform to its customers to drive data and AI innovation.

The collaboration combines Altair's innovative AI and machine learning tools with Alexander Thamm GmbH's proven industry expertise and record of over 2,700 successful data and AI projects. Together, the partnership aims to empower businesses with seamless data migrations, transformative analytics capabilities, and sustainable, AI-driven insights tailored to their unique needs.

"Alexander Thamm GmbH's expertise in data and AI within the DACH region dovetails perfectly with the Altair RapidMiner platform," said Kimon Afsaridis, managing director of Eastern Europe and vice president of indirect EMEA sales, Altair. "Together, our organizations will empower enterprises to uncover new insights and make informed decisions by leveraging the power of data and AI. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge analytics solutions and expanding our impact throughout Europe."

"We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Altair. This partnership unites our deep industry knowledge and expertise with Altair's advanced AI tools, enabling us to deliver exceptional services like SAS exit migrations," said Alexander Thamm, founder and CEO, Alexander Thamm GmbH. "Together, we are dedicated to optimizing operations for the future and reshaping the landscape of data management and migration services. We are excited about the impact this will have on DACH region companies."

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, Alexander Thamm GmbH is a leading European consulting firm specializing in data and AI. With over 500 experts across its offices in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, Alexander Thamm GmbH provides top-tier consulting and implementation services, helping organizations unlock the full potential of their data. The company has successfully completed more than 2,700 data and AI projects, serving numerous DAX-listed companies and medium-sized enterprises.

Altair works with a global network of channel and technology partners. To learn more or to become a partner, visit https://altair.com/altair-partners.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world - all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit https://www.altair.com.

Media contacts


Altair Corporate

Altair Investor Relations

Bridget Hagan

Stephen Palmtag

+1.216.769.2658

+1.669.328.9111

corp-newsroom@altair.com

ir@altair.com



Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa

Altair Asia-Pacific

Louise Wilce

Man Wang

+44 (0)7392 437 635

86-21-5016635, 825

emea-newsroom@altair.com

apac-newsroom@altair.com

Altair

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581098/Altair_Alexander_Thamm_GmbH_Channel_Partner.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421069/Altair_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/altair-names-alexander-thamm-gmbh-as-channel-partner-302331667.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
