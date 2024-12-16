Anzeige
WKN: A3EJG1 | ISIN: GB00BN455J50
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 16

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 13 December 2024 was 375.32p (cum income) Ex-dividend.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

16 December 2024


