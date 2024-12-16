Borussia Dortmund is one of the leading football clubs in Europe, with a strong track record in its domestic league, which has enabled it to feature regularly in Europe's leading club competitions. Its relatively consistent success and, therefore, high level of media exposure means it is well positioned to benefit from structural growth drivers such as increasing global interest in football, which will support the growth of its multiple revenue streams. Perhaps most importantly, the club's sporting success has been achieved with low levels of investment versus its peers, which reflects management's financial prudence.

