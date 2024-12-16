Anzeige
Montag, 16.12.2024
Revolution im Wasserstoffmarkt: Diese Aktie könnte der nächste Überflieger sein!
WKN: A1XA9J | ISIN: FI4000074984 | Ticker-Symbol: 2VO
Tradegate
16.12.24
14:05 Uhr
22,510 Euro
-0,400
-1,75 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VALMET OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALMET OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,57022,61014:49
22,57022,61014:49
PR Newswire
16.12.2024 14:48 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Valmet Oyj: Change in Valmet's Executive Team

Finanznachrichten News

Valmet Oyj's press release December 16, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anu Salonsaari-Posti, SVP Marketing, Communications, Sustainability and Corporate Relations and a member of Valmet's Executive Team since 2013, leaves Valmet and continues her career outside the company. Her last day at Valmet will be December 31, 2024.

"On behalf of everyone at Valmet, I would like to thank Anu for her valuable contributions to Valmet during the last more than 11 years and wish her the best of luck and success in her future endeavors," says President and CEO Thomas Hinnerskov.

Anu Pires, SVP HR, will act as interim Head of Marketing, Communications, Sustainability and Corporate Relations as of January 1, 2025.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Thomas Hinnerskov, President and CEO, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0000

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and with our automation and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/change-in-valmet-s-executive-team,c4082803

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/change-in-valmets-executive-team-302332560.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
