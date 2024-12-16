Anzeige
16.12.2024 15:02 Uhr
Nabu Joins The Microcap Conference 2025 to Showcase AI Innovations in SEC Reporting

Finanznachrichten News

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2024 / Nabu, an AI tool that streamlines SEC reporting for public companies, is pleased to announce its participation in The Microcap Conference 2025, the premier event for growth-focused companies and investors. The conference will take place January 28-30, 2025, at the Borgata Hotel Spa & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

Nabu's management team will deliver a corporate presentation and engage in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and public companies, to discuss the company's recent developments, growth strategy, and partnership opportunities.

About The Microcap Conference 2025

The Microcap Conference is the largest independent microcap event in the U.S., bringing together top-tier investors and executives from microcap companies. The event offers a platform for companies to showcase their value propositions through presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking opportunities.

The 2025 event will feature:

  • Keynote Speakers: Renowned industry figures, including Jon Ledecky, Co-Owner of the New York Islanders, who will engage in a fireside chat with CNBC's Bob Pisani; plus Tom Gardner, CEO of Motley Fool, who will share insights on investing, market trends, and entrepreneurial success.

  • Expert Panels and Presentations: Financial commentators Ron Insana (CNBC) and Charlie Gasparino (FOX Business) will cover critical topics for the US equity markets, from capital formation to regulatory updates and market trends.

  • Entertainment Headliner: A special performance by Tom Papa, celebrated comedian and host of Netflix specials, ensuring a memorable evening for attendees.

Hosted by DealFlow Events, The Microcap Conference is renowned for its blend of high-quality content, engaging networking, and exceptional entertainment. For more information, visit https://themicrocapconference.com.

About Nabu

Nabu streamlines SEC disclosure with artificial intelligence. It helps underwriters, issuers and listed companies achieve 75% cost savings in producing quality S-1, 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K, proxy statements and other SEC disclosure materials.

Nabu is the legal backbone of every corporate transaction, with a particular focus on equity filings. It is an AI-powered workspace that helps companies draft and review offering materials, risk disclosures, and investor reporting faster and cheaper, with output tailored to each company and aligned with industry standards.

Media Contact:
Kaelin Harper
Head of PR
Nabu Technologies Inc
team@usenabu.ai

SOURCE: Nabu



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
