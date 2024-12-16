tZERO Group, Inc: tZERO Leverages Fireblocks Technology to Support Its Recently Launched Digital Security Custody Business

tZERO and its subsidiaries, a leader in technology solutions for capital markets, are pleased to announce it will be leveraging Fireblocks, a leading institutional wallet technology provider, to power the recently-launched tZERO Digital Asset Securities, currently one of only two special purpose broker-dealer for digital security custody in the U.S. With Fireblocks' established wallets-as-a-service solution, tZERO can provide a seamless and secure experience throughout the digital securities lifecycle, including custody and security solutions for institutional and individual investors offered by its special purpose broker-dealer.

Together, tZERO and Fireblocks will provide end-to-end digital securities infrastructure, building on the recent launch of tZERO Digital Asset Securities, a special purpose broker-dealer that can provide custody, clearance, and settlement services for digital asset securities. As institutional adoption of digital securities accelerates, Fireblocks' multi-layer security protocols will support tZERO Digital Asset Securities' operations as it scales up its business operations.

"With Fireblocks' enterprise-grade wallet technology, we are strengthening our commitment to delivering best-in-class security and operational infrastructure for digital assets, to support the complexity and scale of digital securities products we expect as securities market penetration of blockchain technology continues," said David Goone, CEO of tZERO.

The integration with Fireblocks offers tZERO a robust, scalable framework for private key management. Fireblocks' platform, which includes secure Multi-Party Computation (MPC) cryptography protocols, including its recently announced MPC-BAM protocol which is trusted globally for secure asset transfer and management.

Michael Shaulov, CEO and Co-Founder of Fireblocks, stated, "As the digital asset industry continues to evolve and become more sophisticated, it will be mission critical to ensure the safest and most secure experience for new and existing customers. Through Fireblocks, organizations such as tZERO can introduce more advanced offerings without compromising on security."

This announcement marks a pivotal step for tZERO as it seeks to expand access and support for digital assets while advancing industry standards for security features.

"Robust digital wallet infrastructure is key to our one-stop shop for private markets generally and, in particular, digital asset security primary issuance and secondary liquidity across a range of modalities such as continuous automated trading, auctions, and block trades, as we lead to deploy regulated, secure, and efficient digital securities solutions," said Alan Konevsky, EVP and Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer of tZERO.

About tZERO

tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website.

About tZERO Digital Asset Securities

tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO's online brokerage platform. It operates in accordance with the SEC's statement, dated December 23, 2020, regarding the Custody of Digital Asset Securities by Special Purpose Broker-Dealers. Digital asset securities may not be "securities" as defined under the Securities Investor Protection Act (SIPA)-and in particular, digital asset securities that are "investment contracts" under the Howey test but are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission are excluded from SIPA's definition of "securities"-and thus the protections afforded to securities customers under SIPA may not apply. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found FINRA's BrokerCheck.

About tZERO Securities

tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

