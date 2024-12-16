Anzeige
WKN: 859121 | ISIN: US8718291078
ACCESSWIRE
16.12.2024 15:02 Uhr
Sysco Chef Tse Richmond Talks Sustainability and Plant Based Trends

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2024 / Sysco

Originally published on October 17th on LinkedIn

Tune in as Sysco Chef Tse Richmond from our Pacific Northwest Region joins Pat Cobe on the Menu Talk Podcast to share her incredible culinary journey and some must-know insights for restaurant operators.

Chef Tse covers:

  • Her path to Sysco and what inspires her in the kitchen

  • Highlights from our Fall 2024 Cutting Edge Solutions launch

  • The latest plant-forward trends

  • Tips on using Spiceology spices to elevate your menu

  • How AI can spark creativity for restaurant operators

Check out the article here and scroll down to watch the bonus interview: https://bit.ly/4dP5Tci

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 76,000 colleagues, the company operates 340 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 730,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2024 that ended June 29, 2024, the company generated sales of more than $78 billion. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco's 2023 Sustainability Report and 2023 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, can be found at www.sysco.com.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sysco on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sysco
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sysco
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sysco



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
