Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Wasserstoffmarkt: Diese Aktie könnte der nächste Überflieger sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.12.2024 15:18 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE PRE-MARKET UPDATE DECEMBER 16, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Exclusive Market Insights Recorded Daily from the NYSE Trading Floor

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a new daily pre-market update and additional content directly from the iconic NYSE Trading Floor.

Kristen's pre-market update is an asset for all broadcasters and online outlets to seamlessly integrate into news programming, delivering trusted, real-time financial intelligence to audiences.

Access the new Daily NYSE Pre-market update and additional content here: https://www.multivu.com/nyse/9306251-en-new-york-stock-exchange-pre-market-update

DAILY NYSE PRE-MARKET UPDATE
Kristen Scholer, Senior Markets Anchor, NYSE, delivers a daily pre-market update that includes key insights into the trading day ahead leading up to the NYSE's Opening Bell.

NYSE ORIGINAL CONTENT:
Elevate your reporting with the latest market insights and content from the NYSE, the world's leading financial marketplace by leveraging a range of exclusive NYSE content including:

  • NYSE Photo Highlights: NYSE-listed companies, Trading Floor moments, Leadership events.
  • NYSE B-Roll Footage: NYSE Trading Floor, Market milestones, and Bell-ringing events.
  • NYSE Original Content:
    • Floor Talk: Exclusive interviews with industry trend-setters and innovators.
    • Inside the ICE House Podcast: Conversations with CEO, founders, and leaders.
    • Taking Stock: Go face-to-face with visionary entrepreneurs who are redefining sectors.

About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges - including the New York Stock Exchange - and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

NYSE Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581321/5079782/Kristen_Scholer_NYSE.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5079781/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-york-stock-exchange-pre-market-update-december-16-2024-302332606.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.