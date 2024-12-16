Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. Welcomes Tim Brady as its Full-Time Chief Financial Officer

Knoxville, Tennessee, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. ("HiTC"), a leading innovator in healthcare solutions, is proud to announce the December 1, 2024 appointment of Timothy Brady as its full-time Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Brady was previously HiTC's fractional CFO, prior to HiTC, Mr. Brady was a fractional CFO focusing on several industries, including; oil and gas, financial services, hospitality, retail and manufacturing. Mr. Brady previously served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Northern Industrial Sands, LLC, a privately held supplier of northern white frac sand, from July 2016 to August 2020. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Dakota Plains Holdings, Inc., a publicly traded midstream energy company, from September 2011 to April 2016. Mr. Brady was instrumental in uplisting the Company from the OTC Pink Sheets to the NYSE. Before joining Dakota Plains, Mr. Brady served as one of three founders and Chief Financial Officer of Encore Energy, a privately held independent operator of oil and natural gas properties, from May 2011 through September 2011. Prior to that position, Mr. Brady served as the Chief Financial Officer from April 2010 through May 2011 of Allied Energy, a publicly traded oil and natural gas company, and served on its board of directors, where Mr. Brady was able to upgrade the firm to the highest grading level on the OTC Market tier. Mr. Brady has over 35 years of financial experience within the energy, financial services, and manufacturing industry. Mr. Brady has extensive experience with SEC reporting, balance sheet management, investor relations, treasury, mergers and acquisitions, audit, internal controls implementation, and compliance. Mr. Brady holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Indiana University and an MBA from Loyola University of Chicago.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tim as our full-time CFO to HiTC's executive leadership team," said Scott M. Boruff, HiTC's Chairman & CEO. "His visionary leadership and innovative approach to personal and professional growth align perfectly with our corporate mission. His expertise will undoubtedly enhance our strategic initiatives as we look to uplist onto a major stock exchange in the near future."

Mr. Brady's addition to HiTC comes at a pivotal time as the company continues to expand its technological offerings designed to be a global leader in AI safety and monitoring solutions. His experience in building and scaling successful ventures will be invaluable as HiTC seeks to drive forward its mission to integrate cutting-edge technology with senior living and healthcare, in addition to education, transportation, commercial industries, and beyond.

About Healthcare Integrated Technology Inc.

Healthcare Integrated Technologies (OTC PINK: HITC) is a publicly traded, fully reporting audited company specializing in AI-powered safety and monitoring solutions. The Company's core focus is on senior living and healthcare, with growing expansions into education, transportation, and commercial industries. HITC's innovative product suite is designed to improve safety, operational efficiency, and quality of care across various settings.

