Montag, 16.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Wasserstoffmarkt: Diese Aktie könnte der nächste Überflieger sein!
PR Newswire
16.12.2024 15:36 Uhr
UN/COMMON Agency: UN/COMMON ECOMMERCE AGENCY EXPANDS GLOBALLY: A NEW CHAPTER IN NORTH AMERICA AND THE MENA REGION

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UN/COMMON is proud to announce two pivotal milestones: the appointment of Micah Levy as CEO of North America and a strategic expansion into the MENA region, led by Adam Ali, founder of UN/COMMON, covering the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

UN/COMMON's expertise spans strategy, creative, front-end and back-end development, systems integration, conversion optimization, and lifecycle marketing. With a roster of clients that includes iconic brands like Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, Liquid Death, Beauty Blender, 19 Crimes, and many more, they've built a reputation for delivering transformative results and exceptional service.

"I am deeply honored to take on the role of CEO of North America and to lead UN/COMMON into its next phase of growth and innovation. We've built a company and a culture of excellence, collaboration, and relentless focus on client success. UN/COMMON has established itself as a trusted partner for some of the most ambitious D2C brands in the world, and I am committed to pushing that legacy even further." - Micah Levy, CEO

"I am incredibly proud of the team we've built and the quality work we've delivered for our clients," added Adam Ali. "This expansion into the MENA region and the leadership transition in North America marks the next chapter in our journey as a global leader in the eCommerce space. The best is yet to come."

What began as a boutique agency focusing on SMB eCommerce brands has grown into a global organization offering multi-channel, full-service solutions. Their mission remains clear: to be the agency of record for D2C brands, delivering tangible ROI across conversion, retention, and acquisition.

As UN/COMMON embarks on this exciting phase, they are committed to pushing boundaries, setting new benchmarks, and delivering unparalleled value to global brands.

For more information about UN/COMMON's services, please visit https://uncommonagency.co/pages/services

About UN/COMMON

UN/COMMON Agency is a leading eCommerce agency that provides omnichannel solutions for mid-market and enterprise brands. With a global team and a reputation for excellence, UN/COMMON offers a range of services designed to empower brands in the digital world. As a leading Shopify Plus partner and Klaviyo Elite partner, UN/COMMON is at the forefront of eCommerce innovation.

Andrea Moe
CMO
770.335.7169
andrea.moe@uncommonagency.co

