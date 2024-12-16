Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2024) - Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope Technologies" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic"), a publicly traded mining company, has signed as an enterprise client for Scope's round-trip encrypted, immutable decentralized data storage and quantum-resilient security solutions.

As part of Scope Technologies' comprehensive engagement process, First Majestic Silver Corp. underwent a custom Proof of Concept ("POC") process, specifically designed to meet their stringent performance and security standards. This process included Scope's Quantum Preparedness Assessment, a rigorous evaluation of potential data vulnerabilities in a future quantum computing landscape. By addressing both present and anticipated risks, the assessment ensures that Scope's solutions integrate seamlessly with First Majestic's IT infrastructure while aligning with future-proofed quantum-resilient standards. This level of security reinforces data integrity across all stages of technological evolution, allowing Scope's enterprise clients to operate with confidence in a rapidly advancing digital era.

"As we enter an age where quantum computing advancements, like Google's recent progress with their Willow project, accelerate the urgency for businesses to adopt quantum-resistant encryption and storage, companies must act decisively to future-proof their critical data," said James Young, CEO of Scope Technologies. "First Majestic's decision to utilize our quantum resistant encryption and data vault services underscores the growing recognition of the need for proactive measures in the face of rapidly evolving technology."

Sean Prescott, Founder of Scope Technologies, added: "Our solutions are designed to withstand both classical and quantum-level threats, ensuring the highest standards of encryption, immutability, and decentralization. We're proud of our engagement with First Majestic and support their commitment to quantum-resilient data protection."

This engagement represents a significant validation of Scope's technology. Scope encourages businesses across industries to reach out for a discovery call-either directly to James Young at james@qse.group or via the Contact Us page. Scope aims to bring this next-generation security to all businesses, ensuring protection against both today's threat vectors and those emerging in the quantum future.

Additional information and pricing of our quantum data security services can be found at: www.qse.group.

About First Majestic Silver Corp.

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine as well as a portfolio of development and exploration assets, including the Jerritt Canyon Gold project located in northeastern Nevada, U.S.A

About Scope Technologies Corp.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Scope Technologies Corp. is a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Through its primary brand, QSE Group, Scope provides next-generation solutions in data security, quantum encryption, and decentralized storage, empowering businesses with secure, scalable technologies that drive growth and operational efficiency.

