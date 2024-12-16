True Green Capital Management LLC - Appoints Hugh Preston as Director of Fundraising and Investor Relations

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- True Green Capital Management LLC, a leading investment firm in the renewable energy sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Hugh Preston with the role of Director of Fundraising and Investor Relations. Based in London, Hugh will engage with investors to support the Firm's continued growth and commitment to expanding its presence in the UK and across the EU. Prior to joining TGC, Hugh was at Quest Fund Placement working on multiple successful primary and secondary fundraises. Hugh previously held roles at Credit Suisse International and Peel Hunt LLP, where he successfully executed 32 capital raising and M&A transactions, achieving a combined deal value exceeding $20 billion.

Commenting on the appointment, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Panos Ninios stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Hugh to the Firm. Hugh's expertise and insight will play a key role in enhancing our relationships with investors and advancing our objectives in these important markets. This appointment reflects our focus on delivering expanded market access and long-term value to our stakeholders."

Hugh stated, "I am excited to join TGC at a time of tremendous opportunity in renewable energy. I look forward to collaborating with the team and engaging with investors to help support the firm's goals and drive meaningful results."

About True Green Capital Management LLC

True Green Capital Management LLC ("TGC" or the "Firm") is a specialized renewable energy infrastructure fund manager with a focus in distributed power generation in the US and Europe. The Firm is based in Westport, Connecticut with an advisory office in London, England.

Founded in July 2011, TGC is led by a team of professionals with a proven track record and a demonstrated capacity to originate, finance, construct, and operate distributed renewable power generation projects.

TGC believes the demand for power, the continued increase of power prices, decreasing entry costs of distributed power generation technology and the efficiency of creating and delivering price-competitive electric power at the source will continue to lead to compelling investment opportunities which provide a stable cash flow stream with low correlation to the broader markets.

TGC is currently focused on the approximately $2+ trillion distributed power generation market in the US, the UK and the EU with an emphasis on the sub-utility scale solar power segment.1 Thanks to power industry deregulation combined with rapid advancements in technology, the economics of distributed power generation, including solar and batteries, are now competitive with traditional electricity generation sources. In many U.S. states and key European jurisdictions, it represents one of the few sources of new power generation infrastructure that can be added to the power network quickly, reliably, and cost efficiently.

To date, TGC has invested into a distributed solar power generation portfolio across 17 U.S. states, United Kingdom and France, delivering clean, renewable energy. U.S. states include Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, South Carolina, Tennessee, Idaho, California, Maryland, Colorado, Illinois, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

