Modular UPS Market worth $9.52 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. , Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Modular UPS Market will grow from USD 5.44 billion in 2024 to USD 9.52 billion by 2030 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

The Modular UPS Market is expanding as organizations seek reliable and scalable power solutions to support essential operations. Modular UPS provides flexible and economical backup power, allowing businesses to grow capacity and perform maintenance without disrupting their workflow. Modular UPS systems are widely used in many industries, such as telecommunications and healthcare. Modular UPS systems provide continuous power for critical operations such as operating data centers and industrial automation systems. Modular UPS systems are energy-efficient and easy to integrate into existing systems. These systems support businesses in functioning effectively, lowering upfront expenses, and minimizing downtime.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Modular UPS Market"

200 - Tables

50 - Figures

200 - Pages

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019-2030 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024-2030 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered Components, Phase Type, Form Factor, Technology Type, Battery Type, Power Capacity, Voltage, Organization Size, End Users Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America Companies Covered Some of the significant Modular UPS Market vendors are Huawei (China), Schneider Electric(France), ABB(Switzerland), Vertiv(US), Legrand(France), Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics(India), Eaton(Ireland), Delta Electronics(Taiwan), Mitsubishi Electric(Japan), and Toshiba(Japan)

The double conversion online UPS segment is expected to capture the highest CAGR during the forecast period by technology type.

Double Conversion Online UPS continuously converts AC power to DC and back to AC, protecting sensitive electronics from fluctuations. Top products such as the Eaton 9355 UPS and Eaton 9130 Tower use double conversion online UPS to provide excellent power management and reliable protection for offices and data centers. The Vertiv Liebert ITA2 Three Phase UPS employs double conversion technology to provide adaptable power solutions efficiently. It supports 208V and 400V configurations, making it appropriate for various industries requiring stable and continuous power.

Double conversion setup decreases the chance of electrical disturbance, allowing equipment to perform smoothly and last longer. Double conversion online UPS enables easy expansion and maintenance, making it ideal for handling the changing requirements of business. Double Conversion, Online UPS systems, support maintaining power quality even when the load changes. This is essential for companies to continue working smoothly and efficiently.

The solution segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period based on components.

The Modular UPS Market consists of several elements, including power modules, battery modules, display units, and switching units, all designed to deliver adaptable power solutions. These solutions enable organizations to create their power setup in line with the organizations' requirements but in a manner that can be expanded easily and seamlessly as the power requirements are adjusted. These solutions give many advantages, such as improved energy efficiency or increased availability, which are critical for industries like IT and healthcare. Modular power and battery systems also enhance modern technologies, including lithium-ion batteries, which are small, lighter, and durable compared to other batteries.

Key factors driving the adoption of solution offerings include a shift towards continuous operations and the need for systems with higher scalability and reliability. Further, the drive towards green power infrastructure and the demand for economical and sustainable power solutions have created new opportunities for innovation in modular UPS components. These solutions can help organizations meet changing power requirements with lower infrastructure shifts, which is preferred in many industries.

North America is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America's Modular UPS Market is expected to expand rapidly, driven by rising demand for energy-efficient solutions to support the expansion of data centers, critical infrastructure such as healthcare facilities, and the growing adoption of EVs, all of which require dependable power backup systems. The Modular UPS Market helps data centers by providing reliable, scalable power solutions that reduce downtime, maintain smooth operations, and meet the rising demands of developing data center infrastructures.

The Modular UPS Market in North America is experiencing growth, driven by the rapid expansion of data centers. For instance, in August 2024, CBRE's (global real estate services firm) report on North America Data Center Trends H1 2024 highlighted a 10% increase in data center capacity, a record-low 2.8% availability of data center space, and a 69% rise in under-construction activity. Modular UPS systems provide the efficiency needed to support this rapid growth, making them essential in meeting the region's escalating power needs for data centers. North America is one of the most technologically advanced regions in the world. It accounts for the largest share of the global Modular UPS Market due to the early adoption of cloud and digital technologies with Industry 4.0 capabilities in the US.

Top Key Companies in Modular UPS Market:

Some of the significant modular UPS vendors include Huawei (China), Schneider Electric(France), ABB(Switzerland), Vertiv(US), Legrand(France), Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics(India), Eaton(Ireland), Delta Electronics(Taiwan), Mitsubishi Electric(Japan), and Toshiba(Japan).

