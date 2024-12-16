Helium Ventures Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 16

Helium Ventures plc

("Helium Ventures" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM

Helium Ventures plc (AQSE:HEV), announces that notice convening the Company's annual general meeting ("AGM") has been posted to shareholders. The AGM will be held at Eccleston Yards, 25 Eccleston Place, London, United Kingdom, SW1W 9NF on 9 January 2025 at 10:00 a.m.

The notice of AGM will be made available on the Company's website (www.heliumvs.com), with hard copies being sent to shareholders as applicable in accordance with communications preferences.

ENDS

Enquiries:

Helium Ventures plc

Neil Ritson +44 (0) 20 3475 6834

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Liam Murray +44 (0) 20 72130 880

Ludovico Lazzaretti

For more information please visit: www.heliumvs.com