Helium Ventures Plc - Notice of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 16
Helium Ventures plc
("Helium Ventures" or the "Company")
Notice of AGM
Helium Ventures plc (AQSE:HEV), announces that notice convening the Company's annual general meeting ("AGM") has been posted to shareholders. The AGM will be held at Eccleston Yards, 25 Eccleston Place, London, United Kingdom, SW1W 9NF on 9 January 2025 at 10:00 a.m.
The notice of AGM will be made available on the Company's website (www.heliumvs.com), with hard copies being sent to shareholders as applicable in accordance with communications preferences.
ENDS
Enquiries:
Helium Ventures plc
Neil Ritson +44 (0) 20 3475 6834
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Liam Murray +44 (0) 20 72130 880
Ludovico Lazzaretti
For more information please visit: www.heliumvs.com