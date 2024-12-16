Fuer folgende Geschaefte in der ISIN FI4000552526, Wertpapier-Name: MANDATUM OYJ, wird ein Mistrade-Antrag geprueft:
Datum Zeit Volumen Preis
16.12.2024 17:25:01 1.393 3,588
Fair Value lt. Antragsteller: 4,25 EUR
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|4,389
|4,437
|18:04
|4,364
|4,407
|18:05
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|17:54
|XFRA MISTRADE ANTRAG IN ISIN FI4000552526 WIRD GEPRUEFT
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|MANDATUM OYJ
|4,396
|-1,21 %