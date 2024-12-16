Kyiv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2024) - Betting brand GG.BET has made a showreel of its creative projects in 2024. The video recap and article, which give a deep dive into the brand's insights and achievements, were published on Esports Insider.





Over the last few years, GG.BET has achieved fame for its creative approach to sponsorships. The brand teams up with esports industry leaders to create a unique experience for audiences. GG.BET continued implementing this strategy in 2024.

In January, the brand announced a partnership with the organizer of a major esports tournament series. This collaboration allowed GG.BET to treat the game's fans to the GG.BOOTH, a special zone at the arenas in London and Singapore where they could attend autograph sessions, make creative posters and acquire exclusive merchandise. Besides the events they hosted, GG.BET's partners delighted the community with exclusive content all year round.

In 2024, GG.BET also expanded its area of interest to traditional sport after breaking into the Ukrainian market for the first time and forming a number of major partnerships. In Ukraine, the brand was a sponsor of the most decorated football club in Eastern Europe, Dynamo Kyiv, during the European cup competitions, and also sponsored the broadcasts of the historic Usyk vs Fury fight and UEFA EURO 2024 matches.

To learn more about how GG.BET pulled off these and other projects, organized its own show match between legendary esports teams and created its own content, check out GG.Recap 2024 and read all about it on Esports Insider.

