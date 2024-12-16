Anzeige
16.12.2024 18:12 Uhr
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 16

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

The Company announces that, on 16 December 2024 it repurchased 10,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 301.15p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 17,047,122.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 17,047,122 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 62,939,464.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

16 December 2024


