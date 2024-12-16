Anzeige
Montag, 16.12.2024
Revolution im Wasserstoffmarkt: Diese Aktie könnte der nächste Überflieger sein!
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 16

16 December 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 225,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 681.270p. The highest price paid per share was 683.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 676.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0287% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 523,470,191 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 784,415,394. Rightmove holds 11,168,495 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

3194

682.000

16:12:53

31

682.000

16:12:53

1

682.000

16:12:53

1287

682.200

16:11:01

1331

682.200

16:10:22

1023

682.400

16:08:01

200

682.400

16:08:01

138

682.400

16:07:32

275

682.400

16:07:32

432

682.400

16:07:32

1307

682.400

16:07:02

1198

682.000

16:04:42

566

682.200

16:04:15

566

682.200

16:04:15

1313

682.200

16:02:30

1339

682.600

16:01:43

1570

682.800

16:01:22

1171

682.800

15:59:22

1181

682.800

15:57:24

275

683.400

15:56:01

29

683.200

15:56:01

560

683.400

15:56:01

352

683.400

15:56:01

138

683.400

15:56:01

277

683.200

15:56:01

1253

683.200

15:56:01

1282

683.600

15:53:33

747

683.800

15:53:22

527

683.800

15:53:22

15

683.400

15:53:09

808

683.400

15:50:45

437

683.400

15:50:45

1639

683.400

15:50:45

1608

682.800

15:46:42

208

683.000

15:43:12

1770

683.000

15:43:12

272

683.000

15:40:51

906

683.000

15:40:51

383

683.200

15:38:52

1817

683.200

15:38:52

379

683.200

15:38:43

352

683.200

15:36:52

300

683.200

15:36:52

1570

683.400

15:35:23

276

683.400

15:35:02

135

683.400

15:35:02

157

683.400

15:35:02

274

683.400

15:35:01

191

683.400

15:34:02

316

683.400

15:34:02

1184

683.400

15:33:52

1327

683.200

15:28:42

1624

683.200

15:28:42

1216

683.200

15:27:09

1243

683.200

15:27:09

1115

682.200

15:22:47

1512

682.600

15:20:22

214

682.600

15:20:22

291

682.600

15:20:10

688

682.600

15:20:10

688

682.600

15:20:10

1125

682.000

15:16:31

1241

682.000

15:14:15

526

683.000

15:12:27

720

683.000

15:12:27

610

683.200

15:11:41

672

683.200

15:11:41

352

683.400

15:11:33

277

683.400

15:11:33

86

683.400

15:11:33

288

683.400

15:11:33

1172

683.200

15:11:33

289

683.200

15:11:33

12

683.600

15:09:14

830

683.600

15:09:14

830

683.600

15:09:14

1540

682.800

15:06:21

278

683.000

15:05:29

947

683.000

15:05:29

298

683.000

15:04:09

1274

683.200

15:04:09

1826

683.200

15:04:09

15

683.200

15:04:09

1

683.200

15:03:52

352

682.800

15:00:35

376

682.800

15:00:35

209

682.800

14:58:49

1308

682.800

14:58:49

574

683.000

14:58:47

1233

683.000

14:58:47

2191

683.000

14:58:47

1573

682.800

14:55:10

200

682.400

14:53:21

533

682.600

14:53:18

690

682.600

14:53:18

166

682.600

14:53:17

200

682.600

14:53:17

200

682.600

14:53:17

200

682.600

14:53:16

200

682.600

14:53:16

200

682.600

14:53:15

200

682.600

14:53:15

1389

682.600

14:49:01

1540

682.800

14:47:39

1303

682.800

14:46:39

12

682.800

14:46:39

571

682.800

14:44:17

634

682.800

14:44:17

1206

683.000

14:42:22

7

683.200

14:41:22

1704

683.200

14:41:22

24

683.200

14:41:22

1282

683.200

14:41:00

16

683.200

14:41:00

1298

683.400

14:40:12

1397

683.000

14:38:52

500

682.200

14:36:16

317

682.200

14:36:16

1341

682.200

14:36:16

1209

681.400

14:34:50

1348

681.600

14:32:21

1270

681.600

14:30:57

1285

681.800

14:30:30

87

681.800

14:30:30

1224

681.800

14:30:30

210

682.000

14:30:19

1014

682.000

14:30:19

187

682.000

14:27:17

1201

682.400

14:27:15

1244

682.600

14:23:49

12

682.200

14:20:00

672

682.200

14:18:34

1212

682.400

14:18:34

12

682.200

14:14:40

651

682.200

14:14:40

1176

681.800

14:10:30

1129

682.000

14:09:05

663

682.000

14:08:38

482

682.000

14:08:38

1124

681.800

14:03:27

123

681.800

14:03:27

442

683.200

14:01:31

880

683.200

14:01:31

682

683.400

14:01:28

667

683.400

14:01:28

1430

683.000

14:00:16

657

683.200

13:59:28

474

683.200

13:59:28

253

683.200

13:55:59

123

683.200

13:55:59

282

683.200

13:55:59

990

683.200

13:55:59

1383

683.200

13:54:20

1298

683.400

13:54:20

1375

682.600

13:49:03

1333

681.800

13:45:34

1360

682.000

13:45:02

552

680.400

13:39:18

780

680.400

13:39:18

40

680.400

13:39:18

100

680.400

13:36:14

14

679.800

13:34:22

292

679.600

13:33:30

1198

679.400

13:33:30

360

679.800

13:33:30

781

679.800

13:33:30

1144

680.000

13:32:35

1204

680.400

13:25:22

1138

681.000

13:23:43

1311

681.000

13:18:52

120

681.200

13:18:37

1282

681.200

13:18:37

273

681.400

13:16:49

914

681.400

13:16:49

301

681.400

13:16:49

1231

680.800

13:02:16

731

681.000

13:02:14

617

681.000

13:02:14

922

681.200

13:01:46

1465

681.200

13:01:46

433

681.200

13:01:46

69

681.200

13:01:46

26

680.400

12:58:36

175

680.600

12:56:02

135

680.600

12:56:02

401

680.600

12:56:02

1901

680.600

12:55:36

673

680.000

12:47:29

680

680.000

12:47:29

1253

680.000

12:37:21

1368

680.000

12:36:09

52

680.000

12:36:09

1119

679.000

12:28:35

1093

679.400

12:26:15

90

679.400

12:26:15

1250

679.400

12:17:49

988

679.800

12:17:22

183

679.800

12:17:22

1360

680.000

12:17:10

1372

680.000

12:12:39

1207

679.600

12:10:22

75

679.000

12:07:06

311

679.000

12:07:06

311

679.000

12:07:06

619

679.000

12:07:06

1424

679.000

12:06:09

963

679.400

12:03:22

516

679.400

12:03:22

274

679.200

12:02:22

117

679.200

12:01:22

746

679.400

11:53:20

586

679.400

11:53:20

1336

679.600

11:47:48

1809

679.400

11:46:54

25

677.400

11:36:44

25

677.400

11:36:44

1256

677.400

11:36:44

342

676.800

11:33:43

650

676.800

11:33:43

287

676.800

11:33:43

1124

677.400

11:31:21

1313

677.600

11:31:01

1694

677.600

11:30:43

1261

678.000

11:28:25

1152

678.600

11:20:04

197

678.800

11:15:00

1000

678.800

11:15:00

1203

679.200

11:13:41

127

679.200

11:13:41

1225

679.200

11:13:41

1290

678.800

11:06:32

1189

678.800

10:55:29

186

678.800

10:55:29

116

679.000

10:51:45

1000

679.000

10:51:45

79

679.000

10:51:45

1142

679.000

10:50:28

36

679.000

10:50:28

1192

678.800

10:48:10

1288

678.400

10:39:35

689

678.600

10:39:23

342

678.600

10:39:23

293

678.600

10:39:23

774

678.600

10:39:23

380

678.600

10:38:16

1057

679.600

10:33:15

251

679.600

10:33:15

1392

679.800

10:26:11

1364

680.000

10:21:21

1461

680.600

10:20:05

386

680.800

10:17:40

874

680.800

10:17:40

130

680.800

10:16:29

1644

680.800

10:16:29

1212

680.000

10:11:29

559

680.000

10:07:31

1012

680.000

10:07:31

1207

680.400

10:05:57

599

680.400

10:05:57

527

680.400

10:05:57

1595

680.400

10:05:57

1101

680.000

10:03:35

41

680.000

10:03:35

391

680.400

10:01:49

1000

680.400

10:01:49

594

680.600

10:01:48

748

680.600

10:01:48

1798

679.800

09:58:30

636

680.000

09:58:08

452

680.000

09:58:08

217

680.000

09:58:08

1167

679.600

09:54:53

220

679.600

09:54:53

1199

679.800

09:54:41

1246

679.400

09:38:39

80

679.400

09:38:39

609

680.400

09:28:30

654

680.400

09:28:30

786

679.600

09:23:00

442

679.600

09:23:00

1105

680.400

09:11:41

15

680.400

09:11:41

1361

681.000

09:09:55

556

678.600

09:07:07

904

678.600

09:07:07

1210

678.600

08:30:51

354

678.600

08:25:44

894

678.600

08:25:44

124

678.600

08:25:44

1100

678.600

08:25:44

197

678.000

08:20:21

1000

678.000

08:20:21

525

678.000

08:20:21

1312

678.000

08:12:48

1133

678.600

08:11:01


© 2024 PR Newswire
