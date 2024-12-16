Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 16
16 December 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 225,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 681.270p. The highest price paid per share was 683.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 676.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0287% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 523,470,191 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 784,415,394. Rightmove holds 11,168,495 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
3194
682.000
16:12:53
31
682.000
16:12:53
1
682.000
16:12:53
1287
682.200
16:11:01
1331
682.200
16:10:22
1023
682.400
16:08:01
200
682.400
16:08:01
138
682.400
16:07:32
275
682.400
16:07:32
432
682.400
16:07:32
1307
682.400
16:07:02
1198
682.000
16:04:42
566
682.200
16:04:15
566
682.200
16:04:15
1313
682.200
16:02:30
1339
682.600
16:01:43
1570
682.800
16:01:22
1171
682.800
15:59:22
1181
682.800
15:57:24
275
683.400
15:56:01
29
683.200
15:56:01
560
683.400
15:56:01
352
683.400
15:56:01
138
683.400
15:56:01
277
683.200
15:56:01
1253
683.200
15:56:01
1282
683.600
15:53:33
747
683.800
15:53:22
527
683.800
15:53:22
15
683.400
15:53:09
808
683.400
15:50:45
437
683.400
15:50:45
1639
683.400
15:50:45
1608
682.800
15:46:42
208
683.000
15:43:12
1770
683.000
15:43:12
272
683.000
15:40:51
906
683.000
15:40:51
383
683.200
15:38:52
1817
683.200
15:38:52
379
683.200
15:38:43
352
683.200
15:36:52
300
683.200
15:36:52
1570
683.400
15:35:23
276
683.400
15:35:02
135
683.400
15:35:02
157
683.400
15:35:02
274
683.400
15:35:01
191
683.400
15:34:02
316
683.400
15:34:02
1184
683.400
15:33:52
1327
683.200
15:28:42
1624
683.200
15:28:42
1216
683.200
15:27:09
1243
683.200
15:27:09
1115
682.200
15:22:47
1512
682.600
15:20:22
214
682.600
15:20:22
291
682.600
15:20:10
688
682.600
15:20:10
688
682.600
15:20:10
1125
682.000
15:16:31
1241
682.000
15:14:15
526
683.000
15:12:27
720
683.000
15:12:27
610
683.200
15:11:41
672
683.200
15:11:41
352
683.400
15:11:33
277
683.400
15:11:33
86
683.400
15:11:33
288
683.400
15:11:33
1172
683.200
15:11:33
289
683.200
15:11:33
12
683.600
15:09:14
830
683.600
15:09:14
830
683.600
15:09:14
1540
682.800
15:06:21
278
683.000
15:05:29
947
683.000
15:05:29
298
683.000
15:04:09
1274
683.200
15:04:09
1826
683.200
15:04:09
15
683.200
15:04:09
1
683.200
15:03:52
352
682.800
15:00:35
376
682.800
15:00:35
209
682.800
14:58:49
1308
682.800
14:58:49
574
683.000
14:58:47
1233
683.000
14:58:47
2191
683.000
14:58:47
1573
682.800
14:55:10
200
682.400
14:53:21
533
682.600
14:53:18
690
682.600
14:53:18
166
682.600
14:53:17
200
682.600
14:53:17
200
682.600
14:53:17
200
682.600
14:53:16
200
682.600
14:53:16
200
682.600
14:53:15
200
682.600
14:53:15
1389
682.600
14:49:01
1540
682.800
14:47:39
1303
682.800
14:46:39
12
682.800
14:46:39
571
682.800
14:44:17
634
682.800
14:44:17
1206
683.000
14:42:22
7
683.200
14:41:22
1704
683.200
14:41:22
24
683.200
14:41:22
1282
683.200
14:41:00
16
683.200
14:41:00
1298
683.400
14:40:12
1397
683.000
14:38:52
500
682.200
14:36:16
317
682.200
14:36:16
1341
682.200
14:36:16
1209
681.400
14:34:50
1348
681.600
14:32:21
1270
681.600
14:30:57
1285
681.800
14:30:30
87
681.800
14:30:30
1224
681.800
14:30:30
210
682.000
14:30:19
1014
682.000
14:30:19
187
682.000
14:27:17
1201
682.400
14:27:15
1244
682.600
14:23:49
12
682.200
14:20:00
672
682.200
14:18:34
1212
682.400
14:18:34
12
682.200
14:14:40
651
682.200
14:14:40
1176
681.800
14:10:30
1129
682.000
14:09:05
663
682.000
14:08:38
482
682.000
14:08:38
1124
681.800
14:03:27
123
681.800
14:03:27
442
683.200
14:01:31
880
683.200
14:01:31
682
683.400
14:01:28
667
683.400
14:01:28
1430
683.000
14:00:16
657
683.200
13:59:28
474
683.200
13:59:28
253
683.200
13:55:59
123
683.200
13:55:59
282
683.200
13:55:59
990
683.200
13:55:59
1383
683.200
13:54:20
1298
683.400
13:54:20
1375
682.600
13:49:03
1333
681.800
13:45:34
1360
682.000
13:45:02
552
680.400
13:39:18
780
680.400
13:39:18
40
680.400
13:39:18
100
680.400
13:36:14
14
679.800
13:34:22
292
679.600
13:33:30
1198
679.400
13:33:30
360
679.800
13:33:30
781
679.800
13:33:30
1144
680.000
13:32:35
1204
680.400
13:25:22
1138
681.000
13:23:43
1311
681.000
13:18:52
120
681.200
13:18:37
1282
681.200
13:18:37
273
681.400
13:16:49
914
681.400
13:16:49
301
681.400
13:16:49
1231
680.800
13:02:16
731
681.000
13:02:14
617
681.000
13:02:14
922
681.200
13:01:46
1465
681.200
13:01:46
433
681.200
13:01:46
69
681.200
13:01:46
26
680.400
12:58:36
175
680.600
12:56:02
135
680.600
12:56:02
401
680.600
12:56:02
1901
680.600
12:55:36
673
680.000
12:47:29
680
680.000
12:47:29
1253
680.000
12:37:21
1368
680.000
12:36:09
52
680.000
12:36:09
1119
679.000
12:28:35
1093
679.400
12:26:15
90
679.400
12:26:15
1250
679.400
12:17:49
988
679.800
12:17:22
183
679.800
12:17:22
1360
680.000
12:17:10
1372
680.000
12:12:39
1207
679.600
12:10:22
75
679.000
12:07:06
311
679.000
12:07:06
311
679.000
12:07:06
619
679.000
12:07:06
1424
679.000
12:06:09
963
679.400
12:03:22
516
679.400
12:03:22
274
679.200
12:02:22
117
679.200
12:01:22
746
679.400
11:53:20
586
679.400
11:53:20
1336
679.600
11:47:48
1809
679.400
11:46:54
25
677.400
11:36:44
25
677.400
11:36:44
1256
677.400
11:36:44
342
676.800
11:33:43
650
676.800
11:33:43
287
676.800
11:33:43
1124
677.400
11:31:21
1313
677.600
11:31:01
1694
677.600
11:30:43
1261
678.000
11:28:25
1152
678.600
11:20:04
197
678.800
11:15:00
1000
678.800
11:15:00
1203
679.200
11:13:41
127
679.200
11:13:41
1225
679.200
11:13:41
1290
678.800
11:06:32
1189
678.800
10:55:29
186
678.800
10:55:29
116
679.000
10:51:45
1000
679.000
10:51:45
79
679.000
10:51:45
1142
679.000
10:50:28
36
679.000
10:50:28
1192
678.800
10:48:10
1288
678.400
10:39:35
689
678.600
10:39:23
342
678.600
10:39:23
293
678.600
10:39:23
774
678.600
10:39:23
380
678.600
10:38:16
1057
679.600
10:33:15
251
679.600
10:33:15
1392
679.800
10:26:11
1364
680.000
10:21:21
1461
680.600
10:20:05
386
680.800
10:17:40
874
680.800
10:17:40
130
680.800
10:16:29
1644
680.800
10:16:29
1212
680.000
10:11:29
559
680.000
10:07:31
1012
680.000
10:07:31
1207
680.400
10:05:57
599
680.400
10:05:57
527
680.400
10:05:57
1595
680.400
10:05:57
1101
680.000
10:03:35
41
680.000
10:03:35
391
680.400
10:01:49
1000
680.400
10:01:49
594
680.600
10:01:48
748
680.600
10:01:48
1798
679.800
09:58:30
636
680.000
09:58:08
452
680.000
09:58:08
217
680.000
09:58:08
1167
679.600
09:54:53
220
679.600
09:54:53
1199
679.800
09:54:41
1246
679.400
09:38:39
80
679.400
09:38:39
609
680.400
09:28:30
654
680.400
09:28:30
786
679.600
09:23:00
442
679.600
09:23:00
1105
680.400
09:11:41
15
680.400
09:11:41
1361
681.000
09:09:55
556
678.600
09:07:07
904
678.600
09:07:07
1210
678.600
08:30:51
354
678.600
08:25:44
894
678.600
08:25:44
124
678.600
08:25:44
1100
678.600
08:25:44
197
678.000
08:20:21
1000
678.000
08:20:21
525
678.000
08:20:21
1312
678.000
08:12:48
1133
678.600
08:11:01