Kitron ASA - Notification of Primary insider transaction

(2024-12-16) Primary insider Cathrin Nylander, CFO of Kitron ASA, has purchased 45 000 shares at a price of NOK 32.70 per share.

Primary insider Zygimantas Dirse, General Manager of Kitron ASA, has sold 74 000 shares at a price of NOK 32.34 per share.

Primary insider Lars Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron ASA, has today transferred 600 000 shares to his children with a market price of NOK 32.74 per share. The shares are a gift to his children and are given without payment.

Primary insider notifications pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 are attached.

For further information, please contact:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel.: +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

This information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5, as supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

