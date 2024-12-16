Anzeige
Montag, 16.12.2024
Revolution im Wasserstoffmarkt: Diese Aktie könnte der nächste Überflieger sein!
WKN: 911463 | ISIN: NO0003079709 | Ticker-Symbol: KP5
Frankfurt
16.12.24
09:14 Uhr
2,778 Euro
+0,012
+0,43 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.12.2024 18:34 Uhr
83 Leser
Kitron ASA - Notification of Primary insider transaction

Finanznachrichten News

(2024-12-16) Primary insider Cathrin Nylander, CFO of Kitron ASA, has purchased 45 000 shares at a price of NOK 32.70 per share.

Primary insider Zygimantas Dirse, General Manager of Kitron ASA, has sold 74 000 shares at a price of NOK 32.34 per share.

Primary insider Lars Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron ASA, has today transferred 600 000 shares to his children with a market price of NOK 32.74 per share. The shares are a gift to his children and are given without payment.

Primary insider notifications pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 are attached.

For further information, please contact:

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel.: +47 900 43 284

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

This information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5, as supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments

  • Cathrin Nylander KRT 1500 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ec745df0-4237-43e8-9148-db63ddbb9ce0)
  • Zygimantas Dirse KRT 1500 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f7dc082b-1c04-4a80-9836-b620c91474c5)
  • Peter Nilsson KRT 1500 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/25d0513d-7607-456f-920b-8f1100de6500)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
