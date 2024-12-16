FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.: FLYHT Announces Shareholder Approval of its Acquisition by Firan Technology Group Corporation

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. ("FLYHT" or the "Company") (TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) is pleased to announce that holders (the "Company Shareholders") of its common shares (the "Common Shares") have voted in favour of the previously announced acquisition of FLYHT by Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX:FTG)(OTCQX:FTGFF) ("FTG") by way of plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement") at FLYHT's special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on December 16, 2024.The completion of the Arrangement required the approval of at least two-thirds of the votes cast at the Meeting in person or by proxy by Company Shareholders.

The voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

Votes FOR % Votes AGAINST % Holders of Common Shares 16,513,039 97.867% 359,982 2.133%

Subject to receipt of a final order in respect of the Arrangement from the Court of King's Bench of Alberta and satisfaction or waiver of the other conditions to closing contained in the arrangement agreement between FLYHT and FTG dated October 21, 2024, the Arrangement is expected to close on or about December 20, 2024.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products, AFIRS. Solutions include an aircraft satcom/interface device that enables cockpit voice communications, the transmission of aircraft data both inflight via satellite and post-flight via 5G, real-time aircraft state and fleet status analysis, and preventative maintenance solutions. FLYHT's hardware products can also be interfaced with FLYHT's proprietary relative humidity sensors to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, visit www.flyht.com.

About Firan Technology Group Corporation

FTG is an aerospace and defence electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defence, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia, Minnetonka, Minnesota, Haverhill, Massachusetts and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

FTG Aerospace manufactures and repairs illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards and electronic assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defence equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, and Tianjin, China.

FTG's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although FLYHT believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. FLYHT cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are founded on the basis of expectations, assumptions and hypotheses made by the Company, including, but not limited to projected revenues. Such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include but are not limited to global economic conditions; industry conditions, and supply chain delays. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. FLYHT undertakes no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

