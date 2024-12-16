Anzeige
Montag, 16.12.2024
Revolution im Wasserstoffmarkt: Diese Aktie könnte der nächste Überflieger sein!
16.12.2024 20:10 Uhr
Tenaris SA: ExxonMobil names Tenaris its 2024 Supplier of the Year

Finanznachrichten News

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExxonMobil has named Tenaris its 2024 Supplier of the Year, recognizing the company's performance, competitiveness and high standards as consistent with ExxonMobil's values and expectations.

"Over the past year, Tenaris has consistently demonstrated superior performance globally across ExxonMobil including Guyana and Permian region, and effectively met our business needs with high standards," said ExxonMobil Vice President of Procurement, Rebecca Vest, in the letter informing Tenaris of the award. "Your company has continued to demonstrate a strong commitment towards delivering valuable outcomes across ExxonMobil."

"We aim to be the supplier of choice, and this distinction reaffirms our commitment to serve beyond products and services, but in precisely executing all the pieces in between to build strong, trusted business relationships," said Paolo Rocca, Tenaris Chairman and CEO. "I applaud the dedication of our team to engineer solutions and develop services that add value and deliver on the shared goals for high standards in safety, quality, reliability and overall performance."

Tenaris is a long-term supplier to ExxonMobil, currently serving its US upstream operations with OCTG solutions and services including Tenaris's Rig Direct®mill-to-well model. Tenaris also supports ExxonMobil in drilling projects around the world, onshore and offshore, and in deepwater exploration.

ExxonMobil considers various attributes for the award,such as competitiveness, service quality, delivery commitments, sustainability, and performance across safety, security, health and environment.

For more information about Tenaris, please follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tenaris is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of steel pipe products and related services for the world's energy industry and other industrial applications. Our customers include most of the world's leading oil and gas companies and our revenues amounted to US $14.9 billion in 2023. Employing around 29,000 people worldwide, we operate an integrated network of steel pipe manufacturing, research, finishing and service facilities with industrial operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa and a direct presence in most major oil and gas markets.

Media contact:
Stefania Argento
Tenaris Media Relations Director
ph. +39 02 99250926
mobile +39 335 5476223
e-mail: sargento@tenaris.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8abc3226-cc66-44c6-a31e-997ffc7fcbf3


