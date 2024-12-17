Anzeige
PR Newswire
17.12.2024 07:06 Uhr
"HOKUSAI: ANOTHER STORY in TOKYO" Production Committee: "HOKUSAI: ANOTHER STORY in TOKYO": Exhibition Providing Visitors Ultra Immersive Experience to Feel Masterpieces of Katsushika Hokusai with Their Whole Body

- Tickets for Exhibition Now on Sale, New Type of Immersive Entertainment Debuts in Shibuya, Tokyo -

TOKYO, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HOKUSAI: ANOTHER STORY in TOKYO" Production Committee will hold "HOKUSAI: ANOTHER STORY in TOKYO," an exhibition on the theme of Katsushika Hokusai from Saturday, February 1, 2025 to Sunday, June 1, 2025.

Official website: https://hokusai.anotherstory.world/en/

"HOKUSAI: ANOTHER STORY in TOKYO" offers a next-generation immersive experience that combines visuals, sound, and touch to provide a new sensation of slipping back in time to "ukiyo" (floating world) of the Edo era, which Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849) depicted as Japan's leading ukiyo-e (pictures of the floating world) artist.

Image1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108499/202412091362/_prw_PI3fl_DIFQC2Kn.jpg

In this exhibition, visitors can relive the original scenes that Hokusai saw when he painted ukiyo-e through a dynamic visual representation that extends across the entire field of vision. Furthermore, the sensations captured by Hokusai are reproduced through three-dimensional effects using sound and wind to match the images, as well as vibrations beneath the visitors' feet. Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji, Hokusai's masterpiece, comes vividly to life before their eyes, transcending both time and space.

The venue consists of seven zones, each showcasing Hokusai's charm from various angles. Through this journey across time, visitors will be transported into the stories depicted in his ukiyo-e paintings. The production committee hopes that all visitors will enjoy this new immersive experience that no one has ever experienced before.

Image2: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108499/202412091362/_prw_PI2fl_qiuseZ5o.png

- Exhibition Overview
Name: "HOKUSAI: ANOTHER STORY in TOKYO"
Venue: Tokyu Plaza Shibuya 3F, 1-2-3 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
https://shibuya.tokyu-plaza.com/access/
Period: Saturday, February 1, 2025 to Sunday, June 1, 2025
Organizers: "HOKUSAI: ANOTHER STORY in TOKYO" Production Committee
Geek Pictures Inc., Tokyu Land Corporation, RED inc., Sony PCL Inc., The Asahi Shimbun Company
Cooperation: Agency for Cultural Affairs
Original works courtesy of: Yamanashi Prefectural Museum
Cooperation and images provided by: Ars Techne co.
Supervised by: Iwao Kubota

- Tickets
Now available through the following ticketing service "Klook": https://www.klook.com/en-US/activity/137751-hokusai-another-story-ticket-in-tokyo/?lang=en_US&deadline_version=1&deadline=3bda259b754c8c54ab159409c491642d982e0e2b2c6c299912518b7e1d350df3

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hokusai-another-story-in-tokyo-exhibition-providing-visitors-ultra-immersive-experience-to-feel-masterpieces-of-katsushika-hokusai-with-their-whole-body-302333332.html

