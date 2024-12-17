CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The Canadian dollar falls to nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 1.4994 against the euro and a 5-day low of 0.9081 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes if 1.4968 and 0.9071, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the loonie edged down to 1.4266 and 107.98 from Monday's closing quotes of 1.4242 and 108.23, respectively.If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.52 against the euro, 0.92 against the aussie, 1.43 against the greenback and 105.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX