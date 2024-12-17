AM Best is maintaining its outlook for Germany's non-life insurance segment at negative.

In its new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: Germany Non-Life Insurance", AM Best says moderate growth prospects, on an inflation-adjusted basis, continue to be a headwind for insurers in Germany. In addition, persistent claims inflation and a competitive operating environment weigh on insurers' underwriting profitability, while natural catastrophe losses bring volatility due to a change in reinsurance structures.

Nonetheless, the report notes that the segment has built a good buffer in risk-adjusted capitalisation to absorb potential earnings volatility.

To access a complimentary copy of this market segment report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=349913.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2024 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241216040186/en/

Contacts:

Dr Angela Yeo

Senior Director, Analytics

+31 20 808 1712

angela.yeo@ambest.com

Richard Banks

Director, Industry Research EMEA

+44 20 7397 0322

richard.banks@ambest.com



Edem Kuenyehia

Director, Market Development Communications

+44 20 7397 0280

edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com