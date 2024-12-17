Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der Markt erwartet spektakuläre News, welche diese Aktie sofort explodieren lassen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
17.12.2024 08:31 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hot Rocks Investments plc: issue of equity and company update

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: issue of equity and company update 

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) 
Hot Rocks Investments plc: issue of equity and company update 
17-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
17 December 2024 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
(the "Company") 
Issue of Equity 
The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that the Company has issued 15,000,000 new ordinary shares in the 
Company at 0.4p per new ordinary share raising the sum of GBP60,000. 
The Company has continued to build and diversify its portfolio, recently acquiring a position in Oscillate plc and the 
directors are presently reviewing a potential investment in the digital payments space. 
 
The Company holds equity and/or loan and/or warrant positions in the following entities and maintains a healthy cash 
balance for future opportunities: 
 
D3 Energy 
Elephant Oil Corp 
Mafula Energy Limited 
Minergy Limited 
Mosi Copper Limited 
New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited 
Orcadian Energy Plc 
Oscillate plc 
Phoenix Digital Assets plc 
Pilar Gold Inc 
Rift Resources Limited 
Royal Road Minerals Limited 
Supernova Digital Assets plc 
Trigon Metals Inc 
Tucano Gold Inc 
Unicorn Mineral Resources plc 
 
Following the issue of the new ordinary shares described above the Company now has 188,602,222 ordinary shares in 
issue. 
For further details please contact: 
Hot Rocks Investments plc 
Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 
 
Optiva Securities Limited 
Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1WV3198 
Category Code: IOE 
TIDM:     HRIP 
LEI Code:   213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 
Sequence No.: 365474 
EQS News ID:  2052343 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2052343&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.