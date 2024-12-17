DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: issue of equity and company update

17 December 2024 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") Issue of Equity The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that the Company has issued 15,000,000 new ordinary shares in the Company at 0.4p per new ordinary share raising the sum of GBP60,000. The Company has continued to build and diversify its portfolio, recently acquiring a position in Oscillate plc and the directors are presently reviewing a potential investment in the digital payments space. The Company holds equity and/or loan and/or warrant positions in the following entities and maintains a healthy cash balance for future opportunities: D3 Energy Elephant Oil Corp Mafula Energy Limited Minergy Limited Mosi Copper Limited New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited Orcadian Energy Plc Oscillate plc Phoenix Digital Assets plc Pilar Gold Inc Rift Resources Limited Royal Road Minerals Limited Supernova Digital Assets plc Trigon Metals Inc Tucano Gold Inc Unicorn Mineral Resources plc Following the issue of the new ordinary shares described above the Company now has 188,602,222 ordinary shares in issue. For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 Optiva Securities Limited Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174

December 17, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)