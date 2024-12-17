LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK unemployment rate remained unchanged in three months to October, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday.The unemployment rate held steady at 4.3 percent during August to October period. The rate came in line with expectations.Excluding bonus, annual growth in average earnings came in at 5.2 percent compared to economists' forecast of 5.0 percent. Earnings including bonus also grew 5.2 percent, which was faster the forecast of 4.6 percent.Further, data showed that vacancies decreased on the quarter for the 29th consecutive period. The estimated number of vacancies fell 31,000 on the quarter to 818,000 in September to November.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX